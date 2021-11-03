Britney Spears blames mom for conservatorship in deleted Instagram post

Britney Spears at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

As Britney Spears’ father Jamie files to request to end Britney’s conservatorship after 13 long years, the singer had an announcement to make of her own.

Although the post has since been deleted, Page Six and Bustle report that Britney Spears claimed that her mother, Lynne Spears, was the one who came up with the idea to put Britney under conservatorship.

The deleted post started cheerfully, where Britney began with an anecdote on how happy she is to smile and be herself again. She notes “It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore!!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!.”

Britney goes on to say that her mother Lynne and her former business manager, Lou Taylor, were the ones responsible for the conservatorship.

While calling out her mother and Lou Taylor for being the ones who “secretly ruined” her life, she says, “my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

The remark on her father’s intelligence may or may not have been unintentional, but her caption itself begins to shed light on who all was involved in the conservatorship, especially with her calling out Lou Taylor by name.

BRITNEY SPEARS CALLED OUT LOU TAYLOR IN AN EDITED CAPTION ON INSTAGRAM #FREEBRITNEY 😭 pic.twitter.com/O0drx7a7dA — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) November 2, 2021

Even with the post being removed now, it is not lost on fans how quickly the star spoke up after it was announced that her father requested to terminate the conservatorship after Britney’s attorney requested more information regarding her former business manager.

Jamie Spears reportedly has nothing to hide, but Tri Star Sport & Entertainment Group president and CEO Lou Taylor has yet to release a statement.

If Taylor was involved with Britney’s conservatorship, it could be a bombshell of information considering how many other celebrities Taylor has represented. Notably, X17 reported that Taylor suggested to Lindsay Lohan’s mother to place Lohan under a conservatorship as well.

In the past, Britney Spears has made posts regarding her mother and that no matter what was happening, Lynne always “pretended like everything was ok” for herself and her siblings.

Spears made this Instagram post about her mother and herself back in June, but not even five months later, she seems to have a completely different view on how her mother handled things.

With such a scathing post circulating, many fans are wondering how this all started.

What happened to Britney Spears?

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship for 13 years after her father was first granted conservatorship in 2008.

Billboard states that the events surrounding her conservatorship began in January of 2008 when she was sent to UCLA Medical Center twice. She was reportedly taken in for mental evaluation after refusing to give her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, custody of their two children.

Since then, Federline said that he supports Britney and wants her conservatorship to end.

Her second visit to UCLA Medical Center was on January 31, 2008, and she was officially entered into the conservatorship on February 1, 2008.

At first, the conservatorship was meant to be temporary, but by the end of October 2008, the court had extended it indefinitely.

Britney first addressed her conservatorship in September of 2016, where she said she “felt like a lot of decisions were made for me.”

In April of 2019, the #FreeBritney movement picked up speed after she checked into a mental health treatment center. As time went on, more people joined the #FreeBritney movement as fans speculated that some of her Instagram posts may be a cry for help and that her conservatorship was not helping her, but rather just controlling her.

In September of 2020, Britney showed support for the #FreeBritney movement in court, and in November 2020 she filed her request to remove her father from the conservatorship.

As the case has gone on, Jamie Spears has been suspended from the conservatorship and Britney is receiving a ton of support from fans.

Britney has shared many Instagram posts and spoken out about how she feels as if much of her family abandoned her during this time, including her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears has been under a lot of scrutiny since she announced she would be releasing her book, but it is possible that the younger Spears was heavily influenced by other members of the family throughout Britney’s conservatorship.

The next court date is November 12, 2021, where the courts could potentially decide to terminate the conservatorship once and for all.

What is conservatorship?

The California Courts define conservatorship as a court case in which a judge appoints a person or organization responsible for the care of another adult who cannot care for themselves or manage their own finances.

There are two general types of conservatorships listed by the California Courts: probate conservatorships and Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS) conservatorships.

Probate conservatorships can be general conservatorships or limited conservatorships. General conservatorships are for adults who cannot take care of themselves or their finances, while limited conservatorships are considered for adults with developmental disabilities who cannot take care of themselves or their finances.

LPS conservatorships are available in situations where adults with serious mental illnesses need special care. These are generally used for people who require specific living arrangements and/or extensive mental health treatment.