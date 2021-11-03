Cardi B flaunts her brand new, lavish crib in New York to add to her ‘portfolio of homes’

Cardi B shamelessly showed off her new crib in New York on her Instagram page. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Cardi B is letting the world know that she is rich and not ashamed to flaunt it.

Cardi B and husband Offset just purchased a decadent home in New York

The eclectic hip-hop/rapper and mother of two, 29, posted a pic to her Instagram page recently, showing off the entryway to her brand new New York crib.

Cardi posed in a matching leopard print hat and coat with black slacks and black boots in between two dramatic staircases that culminated with a towering balcony and mezzanine-style ceiling above.

Some paint buckets could be seen in the background, indicating that the new pad had just been touched up.

The singer captioned the photo with a lengthy explanation about the reasoning behind the purchase of the stunning home.

“Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!” She exclaimed.

She also said that owning a home in New York was somewhat of a necessity due to her busy lifestyle with her highly successful musical endeavors and subsequent collaborations with some big-name brands.

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work,” she wrote next to the photo. “One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

Cardi said she was proud of herself and her achievements and that she wants her children, three-year-old daughter Kulture and an infant son born this September, to be “comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work.”

How much is Cardi B worth?

Since rapidly rising to fame with a spot on the 2015 VH1 franchise Love and Hip Hop for its sixth season, the rapper used her overnight star status to inject herself right into the mainstream with a music career.

The singer struck gold with her 2018 song Bodak Yellow and the mega-hit went on to snag the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 list.

Cardi B was only the second rapper to ever hit number one on the Billboard chart for a solo effort, with singer Lauryn Hill having grabbed the title twenty years prior in 1998.

As of this year, Cardi B has a reported 30 million dollars to her name, making her the fourth richest female rapper in the industry.

She comes in behind Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, and the number one highest-paid female rapper, and Cardi B’s nemesis, Nicki Minaj, who is currently worth around 100 million.

Cardi B will be hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21 at 8/7c on ABC.