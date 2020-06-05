Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union for lack of support after America’s Got Talent exit

Terry Crews apologized to Gabrielle Union today, noting that he felt he should have supported her more when she was dismissed by America’s Got Talent.

Following her only season as a judge on the show, Union didn’t have her contract renewed and the show went in a different direction. Union felt that there was racism taking place on the set and she spoke up about it.

Crews, for his part, had stated that the show was “the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.” He also said that he had never experienced racism on AGT, which seemed to put him at odds with what Union had been saying.

Terry Crews issues an apology to Gabrielle Union

On Thursday, Crews took to Twitter to relay his thoughts on George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, and how he feels it is important to stand up for Black women.

His first tweet read, “The murder of George Floyd has forced me to search my heart to find out what more I can do, as a human being, as a citizen, and more specifically as a Black man, to ensure our community can not only survive but thrive in this new world.”

Within a series of tweets, Crews then wrote, “But I also see that I am privileged as man, in a society that also has sexism built in. This privilege carries over into my community as a Black man in relationship with Black women.”

It was at this point where he then addressed Gabrielle Union specifically in another Twitter post. Crews wrote, “It is in this light I want to make further amends with Black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have – especially in the workplace- and adding this fact to my earlier apology.”

That’s the Twitter handle for Union that Crews was linking to his post. The post that started his messages has been shared nearly 500 times already and it has been liked more than 6,000 times as well.

AGT 2020 season underway

Terry Crews is still the on-stage host of America’s Got Talent after taking the job when Nick Cannon moved on to other projects. Since then, Cannon has done very well for himself as the host of The Masked Singer.

For the 2020 AGT season, the four judges are Simon Cowell (he is also an executive producer), Sofia Vergara (her first season), Heidi Klum (she returned again), and Howie Mandel.

Season 15 of America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.