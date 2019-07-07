Terry Crews wants role of King Triton alongside Halle Bailey in live action The Little Mermaid cast

Last week, Disney announced that it cast Halle Bailey to portray Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and while way too much of the general public argued about the ethnicity of the fictional sea creature, there’s still more casting to be done.

Many have called for Idris Elba to play Ariel’s father, King Triton but that hasn’t stopped Terry Crews from throwing his hat into the ring.

In fact, Crews took to Twitter to campaign for the role complete with a photoshopped picture of him as King Triton complete with the caption, “Ariel’s Dad!!!! #ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry.”

Terry Crews decided he wanted to play Ariel’s dad in the now-controversial film after Disney announced that it cast Bailey in the lead role. As it turns out, Twitter loves the idea of making the host of America’s Got Talent the new King Triton.

Everything is better with Terry crews In it! — Badly Plays Games (@BadlyPlaysGames) July 7, 2019

If Disney is smart, they’d listen to the fans and at least consider casting Terry Crews in the iconic role as Ariel’s father.

Right now, aside from Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid cast has not been announced. There are rumblings that Melissa McCarthy is in the running to play Ursula with Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

There’s also a movement to cast Lizzo as Ursula instead. Much like Terry Crews, she also has gone out of her way to make her pitch for the role, and that was before she even knew there would be a live-action The Little Mermaid.

So Disney, with all these amazing actors asking for parts in The Little Mermaid, don’t screw this up.