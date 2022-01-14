Salma Hayek wears cut-out yellow dress in a series of her sexiest throwback photos

Salma Hayek portrayed Ajak in Marvel blockbuster movie Eternals last year. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Salma Hayek took a trip down memory lane, sharing some of her sexiest moments donning yellow outfits. The Hollywood star started her career in her native country of Mexico before making it big in Hollywood.

The 55-year-old is known as one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood but has earned equal acclaim for her acting ability.

She has picked up numerous awards in her acting career, including Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and British Academy Film Award nominations. She also holds four Emmy nominations for directing, acting, and producing television series, such as Ugly Betty.

Salma Hayek shares a throwback photo in a yellow cut-out dress

The Mexican-American actress is known for sharing some of the best thirst traps on Instagram.

For throwback Thursday, Salma delighted her 20.1 million Instagram followers with a plethora of her over the years in yellow ensembles. “Im taking you in a #yellow submarine into #tbt” she wrote in the caption.

In the series of sexy photos, the actress included a picture from her portrayal of Frida Kahlo that made her a household name in Hollywood.

She also made history with the role by being the first Mexican actress to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Salma’s diet and fitness routine may surprise you

The 55-year-old actress spoke about her diet and exercise regimen with the New York Times in 2017.

She admitted that she doesn’t do much exercise despite her mouth-watering physique.

“I’m not an exercise person. I do scuba diving, but it’s not really exercise,” she said to the publication.

In addition, Hayek revealed that she doesn’t follow any diet trends and struggles with discipline.

“It doesn’t matter what my diet philosophy is because I don’t follow it. I don’t have the discipline. I think it’s because of exhaustion. I really want to change. I have this dream of finding a dietitian who will not only tell me what to eat, but also what to feed the kids. That way everyone is healthy and everyone eats the same thing, so I don’t have to break my head about what is everybody eating. This is my dream,” she said in the interview.

The actress takes her job seriously as she trains for movie roles when required. The Eternals star also revealed last year on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she gained weight for her role in House of Gucci.