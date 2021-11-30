Salma Hayek shares stunning poolside swimsuit photo

Salma Hayek at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party held at Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Salma Hayek has given fans a lot of swimsuit content the past couple of years and is blessing fans again with swimsuit photos this holiday season.

Yahoo! Entertainment reports that Hayek has been on the road promoting Eternals and House of Gucci.

With the holidays coming and going, this is the perfect opportunity for Hayek to relax and show off another sweet suit.

Salma Hayek’s poolside swimsuit on Instagram

Salma Hayek finds it freeing and liberating to post her swimsuit and bikini pictures online, whether everyone likes it or not.

Hayek told ET that she had gained some weight during quarantine and had to work to lose weight to be back in a bikini, but she’s happy she has the pictures to look back on.

Hayek’s most recent post features a Gucci swimsuit. The actress jokes in the caption, “This is not my wardrobe for House of Gucci but I highly recommend it anyway.”

This poolside shot features her wet hair and swimsuit, showing off just how the piece fits her body. However, this isn’t the first swimsuit shot she’s posted this month.

About a week before this shot, she posted a picture of herself in a hammock, getting some much-needed rest.

Hayek is wearing a blue one-piece while she relaxes, noting that there’s “nothing like a hammock siesta to recover from promoting 2 movies back to back.”

November has been a busy month for Hayek as she attends many events for her films, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing off jaw-dropping looks.

Hayek’s photos of her figure have many fans speculating exactly how the actress stays in shape as at 55 years old, her figure is nothing short of impressive.

Salma Hayek’s secret to maintaining her figure and health

Salma Hayek credits her figure and health to two things: meditation and the animals at her ranch.

Hayek has had dogs as well as parrots, cats, horses and alpacas. However, she has credited two of her dogs as being her best “coaches” in the past.

In an interview with InStyle, Hayek notes that meditation has helped her truly accept her body how it is. While she admits she isn’t perfect, she knows that for her age and life, she is doing well.

Hayek goes on to say that meditation “makes you experience your body with a lightness that’s really delicious and satisfying. With the breathing and the going inside, you explore your body in a different way, and you learn not to go crazy with the expectations.”

A lot of her journey with fitness and meditation has been for her own personal health, but Hayek admitted she has had trouble losing some of the weight after having to gain weight for House of Gucci.

Despite her struggles with gaining and losing weight, it doesn’t appear that cosmetic surgery is anything that Hayek is interested doing any time soon. After a fan’s comment about too much botox, she admitted that she has never gotten botox though had considered it at one point.

As far as fans are concerned, Salma Hayek’s routine is working well for her, and many fans are hoping they can look that good at 55 too.