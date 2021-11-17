Salma Hayek puts on a busty display in velvet gown at the House of Gucci premiere

Salma Hayek cut a stunning figure at a New York red carpet event for upcoming movie House of Gucci. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Salma Hayek stole the show at the House of Gucci premiere, wearing a cleavage-baring velvet gown on the red carpet in New York.

The Mexican actress is booked and busy, starring in four films this year.

Salma Hayek recently starred in the big-budget movie Eternals as Ajak. In the movie House of Gucci, which is scheduled for release in theaters next week, she portrays Giuseppina Auriemma.

The Gucci gown features a navy blue top half and a long-slit black skirt.

The velvet dress is cut out across the chest for a busty display. The neck and wrists of the dress are embroidered with large rhinestones for the luxury look.

“Start spreading the news! In New York for the @houseofguccimovie premiere,” she wrote in a caption of an Instagram photo.

The 55-year-old beauty complimented the dress with black high heels and a small purse.

Hayek became an acclaimed actress for her role in the 2002 movie Frida. She received a nomination for Academy Award for Best Actress — the first Mexican to earn the category nomination.

She has a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault Hayek, with French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek gained weight for House of Gucci

Salma, who is known for her figure, had to gain weight for the role and then had trouble shedding the pounds.

House of Gucci is based on Patrizia Reggiani’s marriage and murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci — the heir to the iconic fashion house.

Lady Gaga stars in the lead role opposite Hayek.

Hayek portrays Auriemma, a self-proclaimed psychic who worked for Patrizia Reggiani. The Mexican actress character was implicated in the murder.

Salma Hayek spoke to InStyle magazine in June ahead of her July cover photo on the magazine. She opened up about her struggle to lose weight.

The 55-year-old told the publication that she wanted to get back in shape for health reasons but admitted the pressure of maintaining her beauty because it’s “what’s expected for a woman who people consider good-looking. As you get older, you’re expected not to age.”

The mother of one credits meditation in helping her accept her body as she ages, adding,

“I don’t think I am some hot tamale, but I know that for my age, for the lifestyle that I lived, I’m not doing too badly. And I attribute all of this to meditation.”

House of Gucci was filmed in 2020, and considering how stunning her physique looks in the dress, it is fair to say Hayek is back to being in incredible shape.in