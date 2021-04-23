Royal Family reportedly halts peace talks with Prince Harry due to ‘constant leaks from the Sussex side’

Senior members of the Royal Family have put talks with Prince Harry on hold due to concerns about media leaks.

Senior members of the Royal Family have reportedly halted peace talks with Prince Harry due to concerns about “constant leaks” to the media “from the Sussex side.”

Talks between Prince Harry and senior members of the Royal Family started before Harry returned to the U.K. for the burial of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

CBS This Morning host, Gayle King, revealed in March that Harry had phone discussions with senior members of the Royal Family, including his father, Charles, and elder brother, Prince William.

Gayle revealed that she’d been in contact with the Sussexes and learned that Harry spoke with Charles and Williams but the discussions were “not productive.”

Members of the Royal Family were reportedly upset that the Sussexes leaked details of their private discussions to Gayle, reported The Sun.

A source told Us Weekly that Prince William was left “reeling” after Harry shared the details of their talks and allegedly “twisted the truth.”

The source added that William was “feeling uncomfortable” about having further talks with Harry after the leaks.

Harry reportedly received a frosty welcome when he returned to the U.K. for Philip’s burial

Tensions between members of the Royal Family peaked after Harry and Meghan’s controversial tell-all interview with Oprah in March.

But royal watchers had hoped that Harry’s return to the U.K. for the first time since he and his family left the country in March 2020 would provide an opportunity for the Royals to heal the rift between them.

The hopes were initially dampened by reports that the Duke of Sussex received a frosty welcome when he returned to the U.K. for Philip’s burial.

William, Duke of Cambridge, was said to have requested not to walk side-by-side with his brother during the procession to St. George’s Chapel for Philip’s funeral. Some members of the Royal Family, including Princess Anne and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, were also said to have snubbed Harry.

However, hopes of reconciliation were raised when Harry and William were spotted chatting with each other after Philip’s funeral on Saturday (April 17).

Monsters and Critics reported that Kate appeared to have helped to break the ice and get the conversation going between the two brothers after an initial frostiness between them.

Megxit peace talks continued after Philip’s funeral

Although senior members of the Royal Family were upset that Harry allegedly leaked details of their phone conversation to Gayle King, the talks resumed after Philip’s burial, Express reported.

Harry reportedly met with Prince Charles and William at Frogmore Cottage after Philip’s funeral for peace talks that lasted about two hours, sources revealed.

Talks put on hold due to Royal Family anger over media leaks

However, the Royal Family put further talks on hold after details of private family communications were leaked. No “meaningful conversations” have taken place since the last meeting, the Sun reported.

Members of the Royal Family were reportedly alarmed about the leaks to the U.S. media shortly after Harry returned to California. According to People, details of the conversation the Queen had with Meghan and Archie were leaked to a U.S. news outlet.

U.S. media outlets also revealed details about a wreath and accompanying note that Meghan sent to be laid at Philip’s funeral.

The leaks reportedly gave senior Royals the impression that the Sussexes were preoccupied with PR issues while Royal Family members were still mourning the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.