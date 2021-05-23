Prince Charles will ‘close ranks with the Queen’ after Prince Harry criticizes Her Majesty

Prince Charles will leave Harry “out in the cold” if he attacks the Queen again, a royal source said. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Charles will “close ranks with the Queen” and leave Harry “out in the cold” if he attacks the Queen “in a more personal way” again, a royal source has said.

According to the source, the Queen was “deeply upset” by Harry’s attacks against the Royal Family during recent media appearances, including the Oprah interview, on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, and his new Apple TV+ show.

During the interview with Shepard, Harry questioned Prince Charles’ parenting skills and claimed that the Prince of Wales passed on a “lot of genetic pain and suffering.”

Harry also claimed in his new Apple TV+ documentary series on mental health, The Me You Can’t See, that Charles made him and William suffer as children.

The Queen has taken Harry attacks “very personally”

The royal source said the Queen was “deeply upset” about Harry’s “personal attacks” against her and the Royal Family, the Daily Mail reported.

The Queen was reportedly troubled that Harry appeared to blame her and Prince Philip for Charles’s alleged poor parenting skills.

Harry reportedly suggested that Charles didn’t know better “because of how he was raised” by his parents, the Queen and Prince Philip.

“Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up. It has been a very upsetting time,” another source said.

Harry will be “out in the cold” if he attacks his grandmother again

A source close to Charles said that while the Prince of Wales was willing to “engage” he could not overlook the fact that Harry said “callous” things about the Royal Family.

“Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family,” a source close to Charles said.

“If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold,” the source continued.

But the source added that Charles was not a vindictive person and he still wants reconciliation with Harry because he is a dedicated father.

Harry’s comments on The Me You Can’t See and The Armchair Podcast came after he and Meghan Markle made explosive allegations of racism against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah in March.

He and Meghan also accused the Royal Family of neglect. He said they refused to help when Meghan said she was having suicidal thoughts.

Harry claimed Charles passed on the mistreatment he suffered as a child

Harry told Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast that Charles passed on to him and Prince William the mistreatment he suffered as a child. The Duke of Sussex added that he wanted to break the cycle of “pain and suffering” by not passing it on to his children.

“… when it comes to parenting if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” Harry said.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway, so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you,'” he added.

He also said in his Apple TV documentary series that Charles made him and William suffer when they were children.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger, ‘well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you.'” Harry said.