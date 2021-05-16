Royal aides want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stripped of their royal titles

Furious royal aides want Harry and Meghan Markle stripped of their royal titles. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Royal aides reportedly want Harry and Meghan stripped of their royal titles after Harry’s recent podcast appearance during which he criticized senior members of the Royal Family.

According to the Daily Mail, sources said that furious Palace aides have called on the Sussesexes to give up their royal titles following the “disgraceful” attack against the Royal Family that left everyone with a sense of “bewilderment and betrayal.”

Royal aides were reportedly shocked that Harry used his podcast appearance to launch attacks against the Royal Family so soon after he and Meghan made shocking allegations of racism against them during their interview with Orpah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Royal aides are furious about Harry’s criticism of Prince Charles’s parenting

Monsters & Critics reported that during a chat with host Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry criticized Prince Charles’s parenting skills and suggested that he passed on the “pain and suffering” he experienced as a child to his children.

Harry added that he wanted to break the cycle by ensuring that he does not pass the “genetic pain and suffering” to his own children.

“When it comes to parenting if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or my parents suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically,” Harry said. “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

Harry’s criticism of Charles was also an attack against the Queen and Prince Philip, aides said

Royal aides were reportedly incensed that Harry also criticized the Queen and Prince Philip’s parenting skills when he suggested that his father, Charles, also suffered “pain and suffering” as a child.

“People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave,” a source said, according to the Daily Mail. “To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful.”

The source added that if Harry disliked the Royal Family as much as his comments suggested then he shouldn’t continue to have the royal titles.

“They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do that, they have to explain why not,” the source said.

Harry also said royal life was ‘a mix of the Truman Show and being in the zoo’

Harry also agreed with Shepard’s comparison of royal life with The Truman Show, a 1998 movie that followed Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) who discovered that his entire life was a secretly staged reality TV show.

When Shepard said he was “liking it [royal life] to The Truman Show,” Harry agreed, saying that royal life was “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo.”

Harry went on to say that the issue with being born a Royal was that “you inherit every element of it without a choice.”

He also said he realized many years ago that he didn’t want to be a Royal and that he wanted to quit royal life.

He said he told himself he didn’t “want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum.”