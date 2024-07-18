The Price Is Right receives Emmy nomination in stacked category as Drew Carey is left out

The Price Is Right is back among Emmy nominees, although the show’s host was not recognized.

The Price Is Right at Night, a primetime version of the popular game show, is among the contenders for Outstanding Game Show in the annual awards.

However, the category includes serious heavyweights from the game show genre.

The Price Is Right is competing for the award against Jeopardy!, Celebrity Family Feud, Password, and Wheel of Fortune.

Meanwhile, despite the show’s nomination, TPIR host Drew Carey is not among those nominated for the related hosting category at the 2024 Primetime Emmys.

The Price Is Right’s Instagram page shared a message with fans and followers after the news of the Emmy nod to show praise for their “amazing team.”

Is Drew Carey among the 2024 Emmys snubs?

Since 2007, Drew Carey has hosted The Price Is Right, as he succeeded the legendary Bob Barker upon his retirement.

However, Drew, who also hosts The Price Is Right at Night, was not included among the nominees in another stacked 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards category for Game Show Host.

This year’s nominees are Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, Family Feud’s Steve Harvey, Password’s Keke Palmer, Weakest Link’s Jane Lynch, and Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak.

All of the above are worthy contenders, with Jennings continuing to be an impressive successor to the late Alex Trebek. Sajak recently completed his final season as host, retiring from the role before Ryan Seacrest takes over.

Since Drew began hosting The Price Is Right, the game show has received multiple nominations and wins at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

With Drew as host, TPIR won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show in 2013, 2016, and 2018.

Drew has never received a nomination in the host category, though. Barker won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host 14 times in his impressive career.

The host category could become even more challenging with new game shows arriving regularly. They’ll include Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, hosted by Travis Kelce, and Lucky 13, hosted by Shaquille O’Neal.

The Price Is Right fans react to Emmy news

On an Instagram post about The Price Is Right at Night’s Emmy nod, fans reacted to the news, with many commenting about their longtime viewership and love for the show.

One commenter indicated they’d been “watching for over 40 years” and appeared on The Price Is Right four times, even winning a trip.

“Congratulations your most definitely the best game show ever,” the commenter wrote.

“Love TPIR and Drew Carey and George and all the models. Hi Mamma Mae!!!!” a commenter said, including the shout-out to announcer George Gray’s mother.

Another commenter wrote, “All other game shows are second to TPIR!”

This is the second year a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show is given. Previously, game shows like TPIR were part of the category at the Daytime Emmy Awards, but that changed in 2023.

The Price Is Right was nominated for the Primetime Emmy in 2023 but lost to ABC’s Jeopardy!, while Password’s Keke Palmer won the Outstanding Game Show Host award.

The 2024 Primetime Emmys will air on Sunday, September 15, at 8/7c on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.