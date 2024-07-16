The Price Is Right fans demand Drew Carey remove ‘creepy’ game before new season

The Price Is Right is one of the most popular game shows ever, thanks to its overall setup, which features various pricing games.

Some of the show’s unique games include Cliffhanger, Plinko, Hole In One, and Master Key.

However, sometimes viewers contend that the show’s games are fixed or rigged and even demand that producers eliminate certain games from the lineup.

That seems to be the case, as fans called out a specific game that host Drew Carey created for the show called Rat Race.

It followed Gas Money as the second game to premiere while Drew was host.

While viewers await a new season and fresh episodes, some suggested that Rat Race must “retire” from the show.

What is Rat Race on The Price Is Right?

Three years after debuting as the permanent host of The Price Is Right, Drew debuted the game Rat Race. It features five wind-up rats of different colors.

As Drew explained the game to a contestant, each rat is different. Some go fast, or slow, or might not even complete the race.

“It’s up to you to pick a lucky rat,” he told a contestant.

Contestants typically try to win two lower-priced prizes and a car. In the video example below, a contestant played for a new car, a telescope, and tiki torches for the backyard.

A contestant needs their rat to finish first to win the car. If one of their rats comes in second or third place, they can win the other two prizes.

A contestant can earn up to three rats for the race by guessing the prices of lower-priced items within a specific range. The first item is a grocery item under $10 that they must guess within $1 of the actual cost.

The second item is a bit more expensive but costs under $100. The contestant must guess its price within $10 to get a rat.

Drew indicated that the third item is usually the easiest to guess, as the item is under $500, and the contestant has to guess the price within $100 to earn the rat.

As seen in the video above, the contestant struggled with the first two items, showing how difficult it can be to guess. However, she earned a rat for the last item, which was indeed a lucky rat, winning her a new car!

Fans say the game ‘creeps’ them out and demand Drew eliminate it from TPIR

The Price Is Right is showing reruns as fans await Season 53. On the Friday, July 12 repeat, viewers saw Rat Race among the games, where a contestant earned herself all three rats and ultimately won a new car.

While some viewers might be fans of the game, others have expressed feedback on a recent Reddit post that they find it “creepy” and want it gone from the show’s lineup.

“I don’t understand Rat Race, and it creeps me out … I don’t think she won the car, but they gave it to her – I know Drew reads this sub: Please retire Rat Race!” a frustrated commenter wrote.

“Agreed. One of my least favorite games,” another Reddit commenter wrote.

The original commenter reiterated that the game creeps them out because of a previous experience at an office with a “BAD rat infestation,” adding, “At least the rats are bright colors and not black and gray.”

Another commenter on the Reddit post said they disagreed with other remarks, calling Rat Race “the greatest Carey-only game and it is not close.”

“I think Rat Race is fun! Only thing I’d change is I wish they got one rat for free,” a commenter wrote, indicating it’s a “bummer” when a contestant didn’t win any rats.

The latest comments about Rat Race arrived soon after viewers questioned why they saw a Halloween-themed game show episode in July. However, Season 52 of the show ended earlier this month, and CBS started airing repeats.

As of this writing, The Price Is Right hasn’t revealed when new episodes will arrive. However, based on previous seasons, viewers could see the season premiere in September.