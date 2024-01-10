Keke Palmer defeats Pat Sajak, Steve Harvey to make history with game show Emmys win

Keke Palmer has made history as she defeated a tough group of game show hosts to win the Emmy.

The actress, singer, and television host picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show.

Palmer hosts NBC’s Password, a popular game show that debuted in 2022 and features late-night show host Jimmy Fallon. The game often appeared on Fallon’s The Tonight Show with celebrity participants.

Palmer’s win was historic as she became the first woman to claim the Emmy for game show host in 15 years and the first Black woman to ever win the award.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos showing herself holding her shiny trophy. She also credited her friend Fallon in her message to celebrate the honor.

“Couldn’t do it without you @jimmyfallon! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be apart of such a classic game show such as Password. It’s a true honor, I won!” Palmer wrote.

Palmer accepted her 2024 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy award on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“Wow. That is so exciting; thank you so much. I’m really just so thankful; I’m almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen, thank you to Jimmy Fallon, thank you to NBC,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Palmer defeated Pat Sajak, Steve Harvey, and others in her category

Palmer’s fellow nominees for the Emmy are a who’s who of game show hosts, including longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

New Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Miyam Bialik were also in the category contending for the newly-created award.

The Outstanding Host for a Game Show category was officially unveiled in 2023. Before this category, game show hosts received nominations and awards for game shows in the Host for a Reality or Competition Program and the Daytime Emmy category of Outstanding Game Show Host categories.

Comedian and actress Jane Lynch won the Host for a Reality or Competition Program award in 2014 and 2015 for NBC’s Hollywood Game Night.

Harvey claimed the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host in 2022 for his work on Family Feud, defeating Sajak, Leah Remini, and Wayne Brady.

Keke Palmer adds second Emmy win for TV career

Palmer has been featured in several shows and movie roles during her career, including a starring role in the Jordan Peele horror film Nope.

She previously co-hosted a daytime program on ABC alongside Michael Strahan and Sarah Haines on Strahan, Sarah, & Keke. That garnered her a Daytime Emmys nomination for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020.

Several years ago, she picked up her first Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role in Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors. The show aired on Facebook Watch, which gave Palmer social media success to go with her other ventures.

One has to think the sky’s the limit for Palmer, as the talented TV personality, host, singer, and actress will likely add more awards during her entertainment career.