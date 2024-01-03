GMA’s Michael Strahan teases ‘epic announcement’ for his brand ahead of Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl approaching, Michael Strahan teased big news on the way for his brand.

Strahan won a Super Bowl ring 15 years ago with his longtime team, the New York Giants, and since his NFL retirement, has moved into various career and business ventures.

Among them are his roles as co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America and host of ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid.

In addition, Strahan appears throughout the NFL season on Fox NFL Sunday to help provide coverage, commentary, and analysis of the latest games and news.

Aside from those television gigs, he also has the Michael Strahan brand, which sells clothing, among other items. Part of his clothing lineup is the NFL-licensed apparel line called MSX by Michael Strahan.

In an Instagram Story slide, Strahan re-shared a carousel post from his brand, where he teased an “announcement coming soon” and asked fans and followers to “guess” what it might be.

Clicking on Strahan’s Story post led to an Instagram post for the Michael Strahan Brand with images of unknown models who wore Super Bowl LVII Starter jackets.

In the first image, the front of a hooded jacket featured light blues, teal, white, and orange, along with the Super Bowl LVII logo on the lefthand chest area.

A swipe to the next photo may have revealed the back of a different jacket featuring a mustard yellow and a large, colorful Arizona stamp complete with desert cacti, rocks, and the setting sun.

Another slide shows the button-up jacket opened on one side, featuring a red interior, zipper pocket, and more cacti on a white background.

A patch for the Starter company is also revealed, indicating that the brand has been “The Original Since 1971.”

The fourth and final slide shows another jacket with the Super Bowl logo and a diagonal band of footballs in various colors across the jacket’s white background.

“Still not over our 2023 MSX x STARTER Super Bowl Collection? Well we have some news for you… Stay tuned for an epic announcement,” the caption read.

Super Bowl LVII took place in February 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s unknown when the official reveal will arrive for the Michael Strahan Brand in 2024. Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, February 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the matchup yet to be determined. That should happen during January as the NFL postseason begins.

Strahan will continue to help his colleagues Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, and Rob Gronkowski cover the final week of games and upcoming playoff matchups.

Strahan recently celebrated his daughter’s career achievement

Success seems to run in the family, as Strahan is also a proud father, and he recently boasted of his daughter Isabella’s latest accomplishment in modeling.

In an Instagram carousel post shared as the new year arrived, Strahan indicated his daughter had landed her first modeling campaign with Sephora, a personal care and beauty product retailer.

Images showed Isabella’s face on a promotional in-store poster for a new Sephora mascara collection.

“So proud of my beautiful and amazing daughter, @isabellastrahan on her first big campaign. Proud of you 👏🏾🙌🏾 #GirlDad,” Strahan wrote in his caption.

A video reel also arrived on Sephora’s Instagram page, featuring Isabella modeling and promoting their mascara lineup, Love the Lift.

The quick video features Isabella’s face and upper body as she applies the mascara and whips around her braided hair to show off the look.

Several months ago, Isabella also helped her dad by modeling some MSX NFL items during a father-daughter appearance on QVC to promote the brand.

Strahan has one other daughter, Sophia, who currently attends Duke University. She’s previously shared links promoting products, suggesting she works or has a side hustle as an influencer while also in college.

Based on photos, videos, and comments, Strahan is close with his daughters, often saying he enjoys spending more time with them during holidays and other special events.

It won’t be surprising to see Isabella and possibly Sophia modeling whatever the new Super Bowl LVII item is for Strahan’s MSX brand with the NFL on their social media pages.