Michael Strahan’s daughter returns to social media amid dad’s absence from TV for ‘personal family matters’

Michael Strahan’s daughter, Sophia, returned to social media this week amid her father’s absence from television and social media.

Strahan hadn’t appeared on television for two weeks, missing multiple episodes of Good Morning America.

He also missed several Sunday episodes of Fox NFL Sunday, which he appears on with several other former NFL stars.

In addition, the former New York Giants star hasn’t been on Instagram since October 25 and last appeared on GMA a day later.

ABC executives released a statement saying the popular TV personality would miss this past week of GMA due to “personal family matters.”

However, Sophia shared some of her first social media posts since October, including a photo set on her IG Stories on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Michael Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter, Sophia, shared a fun photo set featuring her and a friend.

In the photo, Sophia wore a white blue and white jacket, possibly a Duke letterman jacket, as she had an arm around a friend beside her.

In a second photo, Sophia, an Instagram influencer, posed alone, holding up a red can of Gorgie energy drink.

“@getgorgie enthusiasts,” she wrote above the side-by-side photos, also tagging @fiznessofficial on the corner of her IG Story slide.

Sophia Strahan appears in IG Story pics. Pic credit: @sophiastrahan/Instagram

According to The Sun, Sophia recently enjoyed a basketball game featuring her college, Duke University.

Sophia’s college, ranked No. 2 overall amongst teams, recently played against No. 12 University of Arizona and lost 78 to 73.

Per The Sun, Sophia returned to social media earlier this week, sharing another Instagram Story where she posed with three friends. That image was dated November 8.

Sophia is one of Strahan’s four children. He has two daughters with ex-wife, Jean Muggli, whom he married in 1999. The two were officially divorced in July 2006.

Isabella, Strahan’s other daughter with Muggli, is pictured with her dad and sister below. Isabella recently appeared on QVC with her dad as she is a model for his clothing brand in connection with the NFL.

In addition, Strahan has another daughter, Tanita, and a son, Michael Jr., whom he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. They were married from 1992 to 1996.

As mentioned, Sophia’s dad sparked concern as viewers noticed he was absent from both ABC’s Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday programs he regularly appears on.

Strahan last posted to his Instagram on October 25, although it was a post shared by both the NFL star and SMAC Entertainment, the company he co-founded, to promote The $100,000 Pyramid.

Strahan hosts the rebooted game show, which returned to ABC in 2016. While he appeared on the November 1 pre-recorded episode of the show, there wasn’t an episode aired this past week due to the telecast of The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Strahan was one of several missing regulars from Good Morning America this past Friday. His co-host and co-anchor, Robin Roberts, was absent following a cryptic message she shared via social media post.

Rebecca Jarvis and DeMarco Morgan replaced them on the episode, alongside regular GMA anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Regarding Strahan’s return to ABC’s GMA, there has been no indication given by ABC executives if that will happen soon. However, viewers may see him back on Tuesday’s episode as he is usually absent from Mondays.