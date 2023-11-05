GMA star Michael Strahan’s whereabouts revealed by his colleague after week of absences

Good Morning American regular Michael Strahan sparked viewer concern this past week due to his surprising television absences.

He’s been known to miss occasional episodes of the morning program due to other TV gigs he’s had, including working as an analyst and co-host for Fox NFL Sunday.

Recently, his work has also included a live appearance on QVC to promote his clothing brand with the NFL and a stint as a guest judge on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

As Monsters and Critics reported, he missed GMA installments on Monday and Tuesday, prompting many to wonder where Strahan was.

He was also absent from the rest of the week’s shows, where he is known to co-host alongside George Stephanopolous and Robin Roberts.

Along with that, the Pro Football Hall of Famer was nowhere to be seen on his weekend gig with Fox, where he helps break down the NFL games.

However, his colleague shed light on the defensive star’s whereabouts during the recent pre-game telecast.

On this past week’s Good Morning America, viewers saw Strahan replaced by Rebecca Jarvis or Linsay Davis as an in-studio host. They joined a combination of Roberts, Stephanopolous, Ginger Zee, and Lara Spencer.

Typically, there is no announcement made when one of the GMA regulars is absent from the show, and that was the case with Strahan’s situation this past week. He also missed Fox NFL Sunday on October 29.

On the November 5 episode of Fox NFL Sunday, he was out again. Host Curt Menefee welcomed viewers to the show and introduced Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson.

He shared that Michael Strahan was not with them for the latest episode, as he was away due to a “personal family matter.”

Menefee didn’t elaborate on Strahan’s situation. However, the former New York Giants star has also been missing on social media, where he frequently posts about his various shows, businesses, and thoughts.

His most recent Instagram post was on October 25. That was a video post that he and the company he co-founded, SMAC Entertainment, shared to promote an episode of The $100,000 Pyramid game show on ABC.

Strahan had one TV appearance during the past week

While Strahan was not seen on GMA all week, he appeared on another ABC show. The TV personality is also the host of The $100,000 Pyramid and appeared on this past Wednesday’s episode.

However, it wasn’t a live appearance by Strahan on the November 1 show, as Pyramid episodes are pre-recorded.

Strahan has hosted the rebooted version of Pyramid on ABC since it began airing in 2016. As Monsters and Critics reported, a recent contestant on the show shared insight into how Strahan acted toward him when cameras weren’t rolling.

The contestant had only good things to say about the game show’s host, indicating it was a positive experience and a good conversation with Strahan.

While GMA will return to ABC for the Monday, November 6, episode, it’s unknown if Strahan will be part of the on-air show. He regularly misses the Monday episodes because he works with Fox NFL Sunday on the opposite coast during the weekend.

With a personal family matter, it’s unknown how long it might be until Strahan returns for his live television appearances.