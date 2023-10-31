Where is Michael Strahan? Good Morning America host missing again

Another day of Good Morning America has wrapped without Michael Strahan at the desk.

This is the third show in a row that the former football star has missed. His last appearance on the morning show was October 26.

While Michael has missed shows on and off since accepting the job with the ABC show, the lack of explanation for his absence has viewers wondering where he could be and why no one has revealed what’s happening with him.

Could he be on vacation? Did the GMA cohost test positive for COVID-19? There are so many possibilities, and a statement could end the speculation about where Michael has been.

To add to the speculation, Michael was also missing from his NFL Sundays gig. That was a big deal because even though he typically misses his GMA Monday morning spot when he films that, he rarely misses his football commentary.

Michael Strahan missing from the Good Morning America Halloween show

Good Morning America hosted their annual Halloween show, and Michael Strahan was missing again. His cohosts Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos were all sitting at the news desk.

Again, there was no mention of where Michael was at all.

The last time Michael was on GMA was October 26.

He missed the Friday show, his NFL Sundays show, and now both the Monday and Tuesday show.

Will he appear on Wednesday’s show?

Is Michael Strahan a nice guy?

What you see is what you get with Michael Strahan — at least, that’s what is being said about him.

Michael has been part of ABC morning television since 2012. He cohosted Live with Kelly and Michael for four years before moving to his Good Morning America gig in 2016.

Throughout the years, he has appeared as a very nice guy. Of course, it is television, so there could always be a false persona used to keep up an image. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Michael.

Recently, a contestant on the $100,000 Pyramid spoke out about his interaction with Michael. He talked about how the game show host was interested in the conversation they had — both on and off-screen.

The good news with the $100,000 Pyramid is that the shows are taped in advance, so Michael won’t be missing from any of the upcoming shows.

As of now, it’s unclear where Michael Strahan is and when he will return to GMA and the news desk.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday on ABC.