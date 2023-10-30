Michael Strahan missing from GMA again after missing his NFL Sundays gig

Michael Strahan is seemingly in the wind after being absent from his hosting gigs recently.

He wasn’t a part of Monday’s Good Morning America and wasn’t there ahead of the weekend either.

The most puzzling part of his absence was his not appearing on NFL Sundays, which is his big thing during the football season.

And while he typically is absent from GMA on Mondays while he is shooting NFL Sundays, the fact that he wasn’t there either has viewers wondering what is going on with Michael.

His last appearance on Good Morning America was on October 26, and he hasn’t been seen on any of his gigs since.

Could Michael be on vacation? That’s possible, but the lack of explanations, along with his absence, has raised curiosity.

Michael Strahan’s absences from Good Morning America have become frequent

This isn’t the first time Michael Strahan has been missing from his Good Morning America gig — and it’s likely not the last.

During football season, Michael typically misses Monday mornings on GMA as he films NFL Sundays in California, and the morning news show is shot in New York City.

There have been some hints dropped that Michael could be on to something new and exciting, though nothing has been confirmed with certainty.

His absences have been plentiful over the last several weeks, and there is never an explanation (aside from his typical Mondays).

Michael Strahan wears many hosting hats

Michael Strahan has a way with words, which is likely why he is in such demand.

Aside from being a part of the Good Morning America crew and NFL Sundays, he also hosts the $100,000 Pyramid.

His personality always seems fun and upbeat, but behind the scenes is what many viewers are interested in.

Recently, a contestant on the game show spoke out about Michael and how he interacted with him on and off camera, and it seems he lives up to his “nice guy” persona.

And while Michael has been absent at some of his current gigs, the game show is taped in advance, so there shouldn’t be any absences on the $100,000 Pyramid.

It will be interesting to see if Michael will be a part of Good Morning America for the rest of the week and if any explanations will be given for his increasingly frequent absences from the morning news show.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Saturday on ABC.