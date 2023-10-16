Michael Strahan missing on Good Morning America again — Here’s why

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan has been raising some eyebrows with his recent absences.

The 51-year-old GMA regular skipped out on his hosting duties Monday morning after missing out last Friday.

While viewers likely noticed that Michael wasn’t at his GMA news desk on Monday morning, his co-hosts made no mention of his absence.

As Michael tended to other business, Linsey Davis took over the reins and was joined by Michael’s colleagues Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer.

Michael often misses Monday mornings due to prior engagements with another gig near and dear to his heart: football.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was on hand for Fox NFL Sunday alongside some of his fellow former NFL stars and hosts, including Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson.

Michael’s absence is his second in a matter of days. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Michael wasn’t the only one who missed the Friday, October 13 show.

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were also missing last week for their GMA segment.

Filling in for the missing trio were hosts Gio Benitez, Juju Chang, and Rebecca Jarvis.

Michael’s multi-faceted career keeps him busy

Michael has expanded his career resume since retiring from the NFL in 2007, and it’s been in full swing, so it’s no wonder the former Giants defensive end has missed several appearances on GMA.

Michael also hosts the revived game show The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC, owns his men’s skin and shaving brand, Michael Strahan Brand, his clothing brand, Collection by Michael Strahan, and recently launched SMAC Entertainment, a talent management, music, branding, and production company.

In addition to his regular work, Michael has also made some cameo appearances elsewhere on TV.

He recently showed up as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars and joined his daughter, Isabella, on QVC for a live broadcast on October 11 to plug his new clothing line, MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL.

Michael is certainly a busy man and has proven that he’s in high demand with this jam-packed schedule.

Michael still makes time to be a ‘Girl Dad’ amid his booked and busy schedule

When he isn’t booked for professional gigs, Michael can usually be found spending time with his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, and his two youngest daughters, Sophia and Isabella.

The self-described proud “Girl Dad” recently celebrated Isabella and Sophia graduating from high school and helped get them settled at college.

In a recent Instagram post, Michael took some time away from his busy schedule to spend the day with Isabella as the father-daughter duo caught a college football game.

The smiley twosome posed for a photo in the football stadium, and he captioned the cheery snap, “Got to spend the weekend with @isabellastrahan and see her all moved into college and check out a game. #GirlDad.”