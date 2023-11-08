Michael Strahan will miss another week of GMA for ‘personal family matters’

Viewers haven’t seen Michael Strahan for over a week on Good Morning America, leading to concern about the popular TV personality.

This past Sunday, Strahan was also missing from his spot on Fox NFL Sunday, with on-air host Curt Menefree mentioning he was away for a “personal family matter.”

Following his Fox NFL Sunday absence, Strahan didn’t appear on GMA on Monday or Tuesday this week.

He regularly joins on-air co-hosts, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, with occasional absences here or there for his other TV work.

That has included a stint as a guest judge for Dancing With the Stars and appearing live on QVC with his daughter so he could promote his clothing brand in association with the NFL.

Based on recent details from ABC, viewers will not see Strahan appear on GMA for the rest of this week.

Strahan to miss more GMA for ‘personal family matters’

Michael Strahan has been away from Good Morning America since October 26 and has missed the past two weeks of Fox NFL Sunday.

An ABC spokesperson released a statement in which they provided an update about the former NFL star and his appearances on GMA.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns,” the ABC spokesperson told People.

Based on the publication’s details, Strahan is in good health but taking time away from the TV shows to focus on the private matter. No further details were provided about the matter.

Monsters and Critics reported about Strahan’s absence from Fox NFL Sunday and GMA this past Sunday.

As the show’s host, Curt Menefree, introduced his co-hosts, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmie Johnson, he mentioned that Strahan was away for a family matter.

Viewers won’t see Strahan on ABC’s Pyramid either

While Strahan wasn’t seen on ABC’s Good Morning America, viewers saw him appear on a pre-recorded episode of the network’s game show, The $100,000 Pyramid.

Strahan has hosted the show, featuring celebrities helping contestants guess answers to win money, since 2016. Recent celebrities have included American Idol alum Jordin Sparks and actor Jason Ritter.

ABC’s Pyramid won’t appear in its regular time slot on Wednesday, November 8, though. Instead, viewers will see the telecast of The 57th Annual CMA Awards. Fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, someone Strahan faced on the gridiron during his career, will host along with country singer Luke Bryan.

While ABC’s spokesperson provided an update Strahan would miss GMA this week, there is no indication of when the popular broadcaster might return to his live shows.

During Strahan’s various absences from the ABC morning program, some of the on-air talents filling in have included Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and World News Tonight’s Linsey Davis.