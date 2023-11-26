GMA’s Michael Strahan enjoys Thanksgiving with daughters following lengthy TV absence

Michael Strahan celebrated part of his Thanksgiving with family and also appeared on television for one of his several jobs earlier in the day.

Strahan spent the holiday with his daughters, Sophia and Isabella, along with his girlfriend Kayla Quick and Fox NFL colleague Jay Glazer, among others, at their gathering.

Earlier in the day, the Pro Football Hall of Famer joined his Fox colleagues for a special Thanksgiving edition of the program in the morning ahead of coverage of the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions.

Strahan had recently returned to ABC’s Good Morning America, which he regularly appears on as a co-host with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous.

He’d previously missed several weeks of GMA and a few of his Fox NFL Sunday appearances while he was away for “personal family matters.”

However, he returned first to the Fox program before he was seen again on GMA in the past few weeks, including episodes leading up to Thanksgiving.

Fox’s special episode of Fox NFL Sunday took place in New York City on Thanksgiving, which made it convenient for Strahan to participate as he lives there.

He appeared on the Fox show in the morning for several hours alongside colleagues Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, Rob Gronkowski, and Jimmie Johnson.

Jay Glazer also appeared in several segments of the show’s NFL coverage and later shared a photo of himself with Strahan and his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella.

“Turkey Day #family,” Glazer wrote on his image and tagged each of the Strahans.

Strahan’s daughter Sophia also shared a carousel post showing images from a Thanksgiving gathering.

It included photos of Sophia with her friend, pics showing several tables set up in a room, and some of the food they feasted on.

Strahan is seen in a yellow polo t-shirt in one image as he stands smiling behind his daughters, Isabella and Sophia, seated at the table.

A final slide showed Sophia and her dad looking happy as they sat together at a table for their meal.

“Always thankful,” Sophia wrote in the caption of her post.

Strahan’s Thanksgiving celebration with family arrived just a few days after he celebrated another occasion. The former New York Giants star turned 52 last week, and Sophia also shared IG posts to honor her dad.

“Love you baby!❤️❤️ Beyond thankful for you!!” Strahan commented on his daughter’s Thanksgiving post, featuring Sophia’s sister commenting, “First.”

Strahan recalled a family memory during Fox’s NFL Thanksgiving show

While Strahan was born in Houston, Texas, he also spent time in Germany as a child as his family moved to an army post there when he was nine.

When Strahan became a teenager, he moved back to Texas and began pursuing his dream of playing football.

During Fox’s recent Thanksgiving episode, he spoke about a family memory involving his dad, who helped him along his journey to the NFL.

Strahan recalled, “Working out with my father, lifting weights with him when I was 13 years old.”

“My dad was looking at me one year when I was 16 and said, ‘Do you want to play football?’” he said during Fox’s segment.

“I said ‘yeah,’ and he put me on a plane from Germany, and I went to stay with my uncle Art in Houston,” Strahan recalled on the live show.

“I got one scholarship to Texas Southern. Four years later, I was here in New York. Thirty years later, after a great career, and I’m sitting here with you guys,” he said.

After playing college football in Texas, Strahan was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants. After 14 years with the team, Strahan is one of the all-time greats. He has achieved numerous accolades, including a Super Bowl ring and a Pro Football Hall of Fame spot.

Following his legendary career in the NFL, he began to work in various TV jobs, including appearing as an analyst and commentator for Fox NFL Sunday, co-hosting GMA, and hosting The $100,000 Pyramid.

“A lot to be thankful for and thankful for my family, my kids, my mother, my brothers, father and everybody else,” Strahan said on Fox NFL Sunday, adding, “Thanksgiving is a special time.”