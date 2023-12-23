Michael Strahan set for multiple TV appearances through Christmas

Some might consider Michael Strahan one of the hardest-working individuals in television.

He’s best known for his days as a member of the New York Giants, and now the Pro Football Hall of Famer has several TV jobs keeping him busy.

Among them are co-hosting ABC’s Good Morning America and hosting The $100,000 Pyramid (also on ABC).

The GMA co-anchor will keep a busy schedule throughout the holidays.

In addition to spending some time with family and friends, he’ll also be working on several special days.

However, that will be for his other TV gig as one of the analysts for Fox NFL Sunday.

Strahan continues working for Christmas 2023

Even though it’s the holidays, it’s a busy time in college and professional sports, including the National Football League.

The NFL has games scheduled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with Fox presenting several.

Due to that, Fox will present special pregame editions of their show on both days as the analysts discuss the teams, players, and upcoming matchups.

A press release earlier this week revealed the lineup for a two-hour edition of Fox NFL Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, December 24.

Strahan will appear alongside Curt Menefee, Charissa Thompson, and fellow analysts Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, and Howie Long.

Singer Colbie Caillat will provide some “festive holiday performances.” Jay Glazer is listed for Sunday’s special. Show regular Rob Gronkowski is not listed as part of the lineup.

This weekend, deck the halls with @NFLonFOX!



Throughout Sunday's special two-hour edition of FOX NFL SUNDAY, @ColbieCaillat joins the show with festive holiday performances. 🎄



🔗: https://t.co/f4HiDGkbQM pic.twitter.com/sHpeJ2eYS7 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 21, 2023

As seen above, Strahan returns to work on Christmas Day as part of the Fox NFL Special at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. He’ll be joined by Menefee, Bradshaw, Long, and Glazer for the half-hour special.

Strahan will help cover his former team ahead of their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Strahan appeared on GMA’s pre-Christmas episode

This past Friday, viewers saw Strahan as the only regular at the desk for ABC’s GMA. His co-hosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous, were absent, possibly taking some time off for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Strahan appeared alongside replacement anchors Deborah Roberts and Whit Johnson to present the latest news and participate in fun holiday segments.

Strahan, Roberts, Johnson, and GMA colleagues Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer were nearby to watch various individuals model their ugly Christmas sweater fashions.

A video clip surfaced on GMA’s Instagram showing some of the morning program’s staff participating in the event.

In addition, singer Brandy stopped by to perform at GMA’s studio to promote her holiday album.

In another GMA clip shared on social media, Strahan is seen as part of the segment with Brandy and some of his colleagues in their holiday sweaters.

Strahan missed nearly three weeks of his TV appearances from late October into November due to “personal family matters.” He first returned to Fox NFL Sunday before returning to GMA that week.

It’s unclear if and when Strahan will appear next week on GMA, although he may return on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He typically has Mondays off following his Fox NFL Sunday appearance because it takes place on the West Coast. He’ll participate in that Monday special, which could mean an extra day off for the super-busy TV personality.