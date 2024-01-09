Family Feud contestant has a stern message for Steve Harvey during on-air exchange: ‘Oh shut up Steve!’

Steve Harvey is known for his fun interactions with Family Feud contestants.

So when one contestant fired back at his smart-alec remark, he was a good sport about it.

During a recent episode of Family Feud, Steve asked, “Name something an astronaut would hate to discover they forgot to put in their spaceship.”

The contestant, named Sherik, was up for his family, and his answer was “His spacesuit.”

While the rest of Sherik’s family cheered on his answer, a quick pan of the camera showed that his response was actually already on the board, sitting at the number-four spot.

However, his teammate, Richa, repeatedly gushed over Sherik’s “good answer.”

The Family Feud audience got a chuckle out of the incident as they realized that Sherik’s answer was already on the board, but obviously, Richa did not.

When Richa told Steve that Sherik’s answer was a “good, strong” one, he rebutted.

Steve Harvey has fun teasing a Family Feud contestant

“You like that answer?” he teased.

When Richa answered, “Yes.”

He continued to query, “How strongly do you feel about it?”

“It’s gonna be at least number five,” Richa said with confidence.

Steve continued to tease Richa, telling her, “I’m gonna go out on a limb… I think it’s number four. You ready?”

Steven then signaled for Richa to take a look up at the board. It took her a second, but eventually, Richa figured out that “spacesuit” was already number four on the board.

In response to Steve’s antics, Richa jokingly told him, “Oh, shut up, Steve!”

Steve, Richa’s family members, and the Family Feud audience all got a good laugh out of the lighthearted exchange.

Steve tells the Family Feud studio audience to ‘Shut up!’

Recently, instead of being on the receiving end of being told to “Shut up,” Steve was the one telling a Family Feud audience to do the same.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Steve had some fun with Family Feud viewers during a December 2023 episode.

A contestant’s final round answer to “At what age does a man no longer have the strength to fool around?” was 35, but as Steve shared, the number-one answer was 100 years old.

When the audience laughed at the information, Steve turned to them and exclaimed, “Shut up! It’s the truth!”

Steve uses his comedic background while hosting Family Feud

Typically, Family Feud viewers, both in-studio and at home, expect such shenanigans from Steve, given his background in stand-up comedy.

Steve began his comedic career in the 1980s and, by the 1990s, had garnered himself a finalist spot in the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search.

Soon thereafter, Steve earned himself a spot as the host of It’s Showtime at the Apollo, and it didn’t take long for his career to take off.