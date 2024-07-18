Ryan Seacrest is ‘spinning with excitement’ as he shares BTS footage from first day on Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest is more than ready to host Wheel of Fortune.

The American Idol host is gearing up for the biggest career change in his professional life.

Following the news that longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was retiring, Ryan was named his replacement soon thereafter.

Only two more months until Ryan makes his Wheel of Fortune debut alongside Pat’s former co-host, Vanna White.

Filling Pat Sajak’s shoes is no easy feat, but Ryan is proving that he’s prepared to take on the challenge.

In a recent Instagram post, the 49-year-old television and radio legend shared some behind-the-scenes footage from his first day on set.

Ryan Seacrest lost sleep ahead of his first day on set hosting Wheel of Fortune

Ryan’s Reel noted that the footage was filmed a few months ago, as he arrived at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Ryan’s video began with him spinning the game show’s wheel on stage, telling his viewers to listen to the “iconic” sound.

“I find it soothing,” Ryan admitted as he leaned in to hear the wheel spinning around.

The former Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host also uploaded footage of himself arriving at the studio on his first day.

Ryan greeted his co-workers, admitting that his heart was “pounding” from the excitement.

He made sure to stop by an oversized photo of Pat Sajak and Vanna White on the outside of the building, looked up, and waved at his predecessor.

Once inside the studio, Ryan approached the wheel and revealed that it’s smaller than he thought it would be, joking, “As am I.”

After giving the wheel another spin, Ryan admitted that he was so excited the night before that he couldn’t sleep.

“I slept okay, but still very excited for the alarm to go off,” he confessed.

Ryan also took his fans along as he walked the halls of the studio, stopping to admire some classic Wheel of Fortune mementos along the way.

Vintage footage of old Wheel of Fortune episodes played on a TV screen, and Ryan stopped to admire some Emmy Awards, a Guinness World Record, and one of Vanna White’s famous gowns in a glass case.

Ryan concluded his Reel with a video of himself skipping away as he left Sony Pictures Studios, with text over the footage reading, “TO BE CONTINUED.”

Ryan expressed his excitement in the caption, telling his 6.5 million Instagram followers, “A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!”

Wheel watchers will see Ryan in action beginning September 2024

September 2024 will mark Wheel of Fortune’s 42nd season, as well as Ryan’s hosting debut.

An official premiere date has yet to be announced, but Wheel watchers are waiting in anticipation to see what Ryan brings to the stage.

Despite his millions of fans and followers rooting for him, Wheel of Fortune viewers have given Ryan mixed reviews.

While many are excited to see him take over for Pat Sajak this fall, others have expressed their disappointment that he was chosen as Pat’s successor.

Regardless of the chitter chatter online, Ryan seems unfazed by the negative feedback and looks more ready than ever to start this new chapter in his career.