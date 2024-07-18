Ken Jennings nominated for Emmy Award in ‘Outstanding Host for a Game Show’ category, Jeopardy! fans react

Ken Jennings nabbed his second-straight Emmy nomination this week.

The Jeopardy! host is in the running for Outstanding Host for a Game Show – 2024.

The Television Academy announced the contenders on Wednesday night, and Ken is up against some tough competitors.

Ken will face off against fellow game show hosts Steve Harvey for Celebrity Family Feud, Pat Sajak for Wheel of Fortune, Jane Lynch for Weakest Link, and last year’s winner, Keke Palmer for Password.

Jeopardy! announced the exciting news on Instagram this week, along with a photo of Ken on stage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

As the photo indicated, the show Jeopardy! Itself is also nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Game show category.

Jeopardy! announces Ken Jennings’ nomination on Instagram

The post’s caption read, “137 total Emmy® nominations and counting 🥳 Congratulations to Ken Jennings and the entire production team, and thank you @televisionacad! #Jeopardy! #Emmys.”

Jeopardy! fans reacted to the news, most commenting on Ken’s nomination and wishing him well.

Jeopardy! viewers congratulate Ken on his nomination

“We all love and miss Alex, but Ken and the whole crew have been doing such a great job of carrying on the tradition and honoring his legacy,” wrote @statistrician. “This is so well deserved and I know Alex would be proud!”

Another fan of the show admitted they weren’t a fan of Ken’s initially when he took over hosting duties following Alex Trebek’s death, but now, they “can’t imagine anyone hosting it but him.”

Pic credit: @jeopardy/Instagram

“Ken has my vote for sure!” added another one of his supporters, noting what an “amazing job” he does at the podium.

“He brings me the comfort Alex used to,” they added.

One Instagram user commented that Jeopardy! and ABC “did well” by making Ken the solo host.

Yet another one of Ken’s fans rooted for the 50-year-old, calling him “the best” and writing that “Alex would be proud of” him.

Ken went head-to-head with his former Jeopardy! co-host last year

This marks the second consecutive year that Ken has been nominated for the same Emmy Award.

Last year, as Monsters and Critics reported, Ken was pitted against his then-co-host, Mayim Bialik for the coveted title.

Password host Keke Palmer beat out both Ken and Mayim, as well as their remaining competitors, Steve Harvey of Family Feud and Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune.

Where to watch this year’s Emmys

This year’s nominations were announced at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The theater recognizes “remarkable programs, extraordinary performances, and impactful storytelling across multiple platforms.”

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 15, on ABC from 8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT from the Peacock Theater at L.A and will stream on Hulu on September 16.