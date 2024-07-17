Robin Roberts apologizes to Shaq during GMA for not being ‘available’ to help with new show

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts is always busy with new work and had to apologize to guest Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq appeared at the GMA studio in New York City to discuss the upcoming game show Lucky 13, which he will host on ABC.

Robin was part of the group that spoke with the NBA legend, alongside Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos.

However, Michael Strahan wasn’t around for the episode or the interview, as Gio Benitez replaced him in the GMA lineup.

During Shaq’s time on the morning program, several interesting exchanges and remarks arrived during the segment.

In addition to Robin’s funny apology, Shaq also decided to shoot his shot at a recently divorced sports star and several other female celebrities.

Robin apologized as Shaq praised his co-host

Shaq will co-host Lucky 13 with Golden Globe-winning actress Gina Rodriguez, known for her work in Jane the Virgin.

He praised her several times during the interview, saying she “did an amazing job” on the challenging game show.

Lara mentioned how Shaq and Rodriguez have “such great chemistry together,” and he agreed.

“She is so funny. So talented,” he said, adding, “I remember when they were asking me who I’d like to do the show with, she was the first person I picked.”

Shaq also called her “very quick” and “very beautiful.”

“Reminds me of you two young ladies,” he told Lara and Robin.

“I was about to say. Sorry we were not available, but I’m glad Gina was there for you,” Robin replied.

Lara suggested to Shaq that she and Robin are his “backups” if needed for the new game show.

Lucky 13 will feature contestants receiving 13 true-or-false questions to answer. After they’ve answered all 13, the twist is that they have to say how many questions they believe they answered correctly.

Shaq revealed that if the show’s contestants say “all 13” and are correct, they’ll win $1 million.

He revealed on GMA that they had a lot of “interesting characters” on Lucky 13, and he also “learned a lot” from the various questions and answers.

Robin’s had a busy past month, including an extended trip to Portugal to present GMA segments ahead of an actual vacation with her spouse, Amber Laign. In addition, she recently traveled to London, England, for a “work assignment” with her stylists, whom she affectionately calls the Glam Fam.

Shaq also decided to shoot his shot on GMA

GMA shared another funny clip from the Shaq interview in which the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer mentioned several women, including a recently divorced sports star.

Robin thanked Shaq for showing love to the women’s basketball game, including the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark. Shaq named Angel Reese as another rookie player he supports as she builds her career in the WNBA.

“Women have always played the game a bit better and [with] more fundamentals than the guys have,” he said.

Robin reminded him that he’d also spoken about WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

“Kelsey, I love you,” Shaq whispered, making the GMA crew laugh.

Plum made headlines with her divorce from husband, former NFL player Darren Waller, earlier this year. Waller played for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants during his nine seasons.

Before the interview ended, Shaq had additional fun by bringing up a few other women.

“They love you, Shaq. So do we,” Lara said about his continuing support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Thank you for coming in,” George told him.

“Kelsey Plum,” Shaq said before waving and whispering, “I love you,” bringing more laughs.

Lara asked if there was anyone else he wanted to mention before he left.

“Jennifer Lopez,” Shaq said, adding, “Halle Berry, call me.”

The NBA legend chuckled with the GMA crew as George mentioned the upcoming Lucky 13 premiere on ABC.

Shaq’s funny mention of Lopez arrives as there are rumors that she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are reportedly experiencing marital issues.

Regarding Berry, revealed she was dating musician Van Hunt in 2020. She shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute post to him several weeks ago.

Based on the IG post, Berry and Hunt are still together and in love. Even though Shaq seemed like he was joking on GMA, he may have to focus all his efforts on getting Kelsey’s attention!