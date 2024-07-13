Robin Roberts teases reveal of work trip details after missing GMA episodes

Earlier this week, regular anchor Robin Roberts was abruptly missing from Good Morning America’s lineup.

The GMA star had recently returned from her extended vacation to Portugal and rejoined her colleagues Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos at the desk.

However, Robin’s stay in New York City and the United States was brief, as she revealed she was leaving the country again.

In an airport photo she shared on her social media, she indicated she and her Glam Fam stylists were headed “across the pond” for a “work assignment.”

Robin didn’t provide any details for their trip, leaving it open to speculation.

On Saturday, she shared another update, this time as they were on the move.

Robin Roberts shared an update with fans after missing GMA episodes

On Friday, July 12, Robin posted a video clip on her Instagram from London, England, from inside a moving vehicle.

The video showed them passing by the historic and impressive Buckingham Palace. Robin and her friends from the Glam Fam wondered if anyone was home and joked that they’d knock on the door to visit next time.

They also passed by beautiful statues in front of the palace and many people visiting or walking by the attraction.

“After our assignment for @goodmorningamerica our driver took the scenic route back to the airport. Glam Fam & I look forward to sharing with you later why we were in London. In the meantime wishing all a wonderful weekend!” Robin captioned the video.

Robin revealed she was leaving NYC’s GMA studio on Wednesday to head across the pond. The GMA co-anchor appeared in Monday’s episode, admitting she initially had that day off but chose to come to work when she saw Tyler Perry would be one of their guests.

She also appeared in Tuesday’s episode alongside her colleagues Michael and George before leaving the country with the Glam Fam. After that, Rebecca Jarvis replaced her at the desk for the remaining GMA weekday episodes.

Why was Robin in London, England?

As of this writing, viewers and fans can only speculate about why Robin and her crew went to London, England. However, she may have covered all sorts of happenings, including a few sports-related stories.

This weekend, the final matches of the Wimbledon men’s and women’s tennis tournaments were played. Robin may have presented a story on the tournament and interviewed one or more players involved.

A report via The Independent indicated that Kate Middleton would be available to present trophies following Sunday’s Wimbledon final. That will make it her second public event since her reveal of her cancer diagnosis.

At this week’s ESPYS, an annual award show presented by ESPN, Prince Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Meanwhile, Prince William was traveling to Berlin, Germany, so he could be on hand to watch England play in the Euro 2024 soccer finals.

Along with those stories, Buckingham Palace underwent renovations, and GMA presented a story from inside a rarely-seen palace wing. Was Robin’s video of her and the Glam Fam passing by a hint at another story?

Robin is known for traveling often, interviewing numerous individuals, and presenting many stories during her years as a journalist. She traveled to Portugal earlier for her vacation with her spouse, Amber Laign, to provide GMA segments about the country’s attractions, food, and culture.

With that in mind, fans anxiously await her next story from London, England.