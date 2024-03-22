Kate Middleton’s cancer revelation has royal fans reeling

In just a matter of hours, a video of Kate Middleton sharing what has happened since her surgery in January has gained more than 33 million views.

The world has been watching and waiting for a sighting of Kate Middleton since her planned abdominal surgery in January.

Other than unsubstantiated paparazzi photos or purported videos, Kate has only shared one official photo since her surgery. She shared a photo of her children and herself, taken by her husband, Prince William.

Fraught with questions, that photo caused Kate to apologize for editing it after the Associated Press sent a “photo kill” order, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Kate has now shared a video on her official X (formerly Twitter) account explaining that she has had an enormous shock and is in treatment for cancer found after her surgery.

“I am well and getting stronger every day,” Kate shared in her video. “…As a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Thousands of well-wishers send Kate messages of love

As expected, because she is so beloved by people worldwide, fans had to share their sentiments amidst the shock of this revelation by Kate.

Fans worldwide expressed their sadness at hearing the devastating news about Kate. One fan wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Another fan wrote what everyone feels, “This breaks my heart. I wish you all the best from my heart.” She then shared that her mother had cancer and knows how hard it is.

Kate mentioned the need for privacy as they share the news with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Another fan prayed, “May the Lord be so present and powerful and bring you through…”

Messages from fans kept pouring in. A fan wrote, “All the best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Another fan commented on how brave Kate is to share her story, ending the sentiment, “We love you.”

Yet another fan wrote, “The whole country is behind you.”

The Royal Family is in the middle of a cancer crisis

Kate is the third member of the Royal Family to be diagnosed with cancer within a year.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after his enlarged prostate procedure.

He is on the mend with weekly cancer treatments and has resumed some of his behind-the-scenes duties that do not include the public. He takes extreme care because of his immune system and plans to return to public duties once his doctors allow.

Sarah Ferguson revealed that she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma after having beaten breast cancer last summer.

Now, with Kate’s diagnosis of an undisclosed cancer after her abdominal surgery, the senior royals remain in crisis.

Queen Camilla has been bearing the brunt of the load this winter while King Charles and Kate recover. Prince William has returned to his pubic duties as time allows between caring for Kate and the children.

Everyone continues to wish Kate a speedy recovery.