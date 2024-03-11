Kate Middleton apologizes after her photo editing fail

The Royal Family has been having the most challenging winter in years, and new trials seem to pop up every day.

First, King Charles revealed his cancer, and then Kate Middleton was sidelined for months with what was called a “planned” abdominal surgery.

The public wants to hear more information about Kate Middleton, and because of the palace’s radio silence, wild conspiracy theories have started to surface.

Kate was in a coma, got a facelift, and even left her husband, Prince William, have all been mentioned in the news and on social media, according to the Daily Dot.

Kensington Palace stated that Kate Middleton would recover until Easter 2024 and only offer updates when something significant happened.

William and Kate shared a photo on their Instagram account to try to quell the rumors, but that did not go well because it seemed photoshopped.

Kate Middleton shares an apology on their X account

The photo features Kate with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Daily Mail has outlined sixteen problems with the photo, including where it looks edited. The most significant one is Charlotte’s sleeve on her left arm.

Because of this, several news outlets have pulled the photo.

The Associated Press explained that they do “not use altered or digitally manipulated images.

Kate apologized on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that she is an amateur trying her hand at editing. Usually, she takes photos of her children, but this time, William is credited as the photographer while Kate edited the image.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”

Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/X

The apology is signed “C” for Catherine, indicating that she wrote the statement.

King Charles shares a Commonwealth speech

England is celebrating Commonwealth Day, and this year, King Charles and Kate Middleton will not be at the ceremony that takes place at Westminster Abbey.

Commonwealth Day is a celebration of Queen Victoria’s birthday and is meant to unite the people of the Commonwealth.

King Charles chose to record his speech and share it on social media because he is still not attending public events as he undergoes treatments for his cancer.

It is just a matter of time until King Charles and Kate Middleton can resume their public duties, and things will return to normal at the palace.