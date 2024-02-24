Kate Middleton fans say she’s ‘entitled to her privacy’ during her recovery

It has been more than a month since Kensington Palace revealed that Kate Middleton had been hospitalized for a planned abdominal surgery.

There have been increasing calls for information about Kate, her health details, and even what kind of surgery she has had from reporters seeing more information.

In what could be considered a significant lack of decorum, royal reporter Amanda Platell took Prince William, Kate’s husband, to task in a column for the Daily Mail, and royal fans are upset about it.

Amanda scolded William about the lack of details surrounding Kate and her recovery from major surgery. As Monsters and Critics reported, Kate asserted her desire for privacy in a Kensington Palace statement.

But Amanda is unhappy and said in her column, “Don’t lecture us all about Gaza, William… just tell us how Kate is,” according to the Daily Mail.

Another royal reporter, Richard Eden, disagrees entirely, and many other fans of The Royal Family agree with him. It is not our business, fans or not.

Fans assert that Kate has a right to her medical privacy

While it is concerning that no one has seen Kate publicly since around Christmas, one can argue that it is no one’s business to know her medical details.

Richar Eden said in his post on X (formerly Twitter) that “Prince William should feel no obligation to reveal Catherine’s medical details.” He then asked others if they agreed, and they sure did.

One fan said, “Cathering is entitled to her privacy, medical issues are confidential, should she choose to share any details later it is her prerogative, hers alone.” She then shared what many feel: wishing Kate well and that everyone misses her.

Another fan agreed, ” You are quite right.” Another agreed with having “medical privacy.”

Another fan reiterated that Kate should be allowed “Dignity and privacy. Full Stop.”

While Kate is recovering at Sandringham, William is back to work

Fans of William and Kate were happy to hear that she could leave Adelaide Cottage to further recover at Sandringham while her children are on holiday from school.

The two-week break will end shortly, and fans hope that some news of Kate and how she is doing will be released to the public, maybe as she returns to Adelaide in Windsor.

William has been back to work while Kate is recovering. This week, he has been learning how the Red Cross is helping those suffering because of the conflict in the Middle East.

Understanding how the @BritishRedCross is providing vital humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict in the Middle East. Staff and volunteers continue to work day and night to bring life-saving assistance and medical treatment to those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/7OjEQF7zeF — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 20, 2024

Most feel that Kate is entitled to privacy during this time, and everyone wishes her well.