Kate Middleton is hospitalized after abdominal surgery

In upsetting news, Kensington Palace has issued a press release to inform everyone of some unsettling information about Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, otherwise known as Kate Middleton.

Customarily, the Palace doesn’t disclose many details when one of the senior royals falls ill.

Kate is classified as a senior royal member. Her husband, Prince William, is second in line to the throne that currently seats King Charles.

Thankfully, the Palace has released some information about Kate and her serious medical condition.

The Princess was hospitalized ahead of planned abdominal surgery, the public has now learned.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to the BBC, the Palace said the surgery was successful, yet the Princess will remain hospitalized for quite a long time.

Kate to remain hospitalized for up to two weeks

The Royal website has issued a statement about Kate and the length of time she is expected to remain hospitalized. It has also clarified when she will return to her official duties.

The press release reads in part, “The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

A source told The Daily Beast that it was not cancerous, whatever surgery Kate had, and that Prince William would remain by her side during this time.

The press release from the Palace told fans that Kate is sorry she cannot carry out her official duties while she is recovering.

Kate had a tumultuous year last year with the scandals from Prince Harry’s book Spare and Omid Scobie’s Endgame and was predicted to have a better year in 2024.

In the up to two weeks, she will remain hospitalized; well-wishers hope she can heal and have a peaceful recovery.

King Charles to have a medical procedure next week

After the Palace announced that the beloved Kate was hospitalized, it was also reported by Buckingham Palace that King Charles will also undergo a surgical procedure next week.

According to the AP, King Charles will be correcting an enlarged prostrate at a hospital in a standard procedure for men over fifty.

King Charle’s condition was also noted to be benign. This should encourage other men to get their prostrates checked as a precaution as they age.

King Charles has been open about proactive measures he takes for his health. He and Queen Camilla announced when they were vaccinated against COVID-19 to help others decide on vaccinations.

Fans worldwide wish Kate Middleton and her father-in-law, King Charles, speedy recoveries.