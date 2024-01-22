Sarah Ferguson speaks about ‘shock’ of malignant melanoma diagnosis after beating breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been hit with another cancer diagnosed in six short months.

Last summer, Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer after having a health screening at the Royal Free Hospital, the Express reveals.

Because of that diagnosis, Sarah underwent a single mastectomy and has been in recovery since then.

Now, amid King Charles having an upcoming procedure this week for his prostate and Kate Middleton being hospitalized for abdominal surgery, the royal family has been hit again.

Sarah revealed through a spokesperson on Sunday that her dermatologist wanted several moles removed and tested to see if they were cancerous.

One has since been found to be cancerous, and Sarah has spoken about the ordeal on her Instagram.

Sarah is ‘shocked’ about her new cancer diagnosis

Sarah posted on Instagram about her feelings about this new diagnosis coming so quickly after her initial breast cancer tragedy, which included a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Sarah wanted to thank her dermatologist for finding this second cancer and their “great vigilance.”

She went on to say, “Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock, but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

Sarah also wanted fans to know she is resting at home with her family while “feeling blessed.”

Fans immediately started posting well wishes for her on Instagram.

“God Bless you,” one fan said.

Another mentioned her “positive attitude.”

Others chimed in with love and best wishes.

Pic credit: @sarahgerguson15/Instagram

Sarah joined the family at this Christmas event for the first time in decades

Sarah has had her share of controversy in the royal family and has been on the sidelines for decades.

She was divorced from Prince Andrew in 1996 but has remained in his life and the lives of their two daughters since.

For the first time since the 1990s, Sarah joined the family on their famous walk to church on Christmas, People reported.

This has been seen as an olive branch towards her from King Charles, and in hindsight, it may have been because of her health as well.

The Daily Mail speculates that if King Charles can warm up to Sarah and allow her back into the royal family for public events, the same may happen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Prince Harry called King Charles on his 75th birthday to thaw relations between them, although it has not seemed to help yet.

Fans all over the world are wishing Sarah Ferguson a quick recovery.