Prince Harry hinted at his mom during his ESPY Awards speech and fans think she’d be ‘proud’

Prince Harry was recently awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPY Awards, and fans are sharing their feelings about the matter.

His receiving the award was not without problems because Pat Tillman’s mother publicly spoke out about Prince Harry as a recipient.

Pat Tillman was a football player who enlisted in the Army and was killed tragically in 2024 in Afghanistan. According to the Pat Tillman Foundation, it was started in his honor in 2004 and helps to empower future scholars.

ESPN reports that the Pat Tillman Award was created to honor a person with a strong “connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Pat’s mother, Mary Tillman, said of Prince Harry, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

Monsters and Critics reported that many other people felt the same and that 75,000 signatures protesting ESPN’s selection of Prince Harry were gathered.

Prince Harry’s speech spoke about mother and son bonds, and fans thought his ‘mom would be proud’

Prince Harry accepted the award with his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side, despite the backlash from Mary Tillman and other critics.

"No matter the road ahead, we are here for you. We will leave no one behind.”



-Prince Harry after accepting the Pat Tillman Award for Service ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8VBXBggYP4 — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2024

During his speech, Prince Harry mentioned Mary Tillman. He thanked her and expressed his deepest gratitude to the entire team at the Pat Tillman Foundation, conveying his respect for Mary Tillman and her efforts on behalf of her son.

Prince Harry continued, “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.” Prince Harry lost his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and seemed to speak of his bond with his mother and Mary Tillman’s bond with her son.

Fans thought the speech was “excellent,” and another said, “His mom would be proud of him and Megan [sic].”

One fan thought Prince Harry’s humility may “shut up the haters…”

Fans love Prince Harry’s Speech at the ESPYs. Pic credit: @espn/X

The congratulations from fans continued to pour in from social media, with fans mentioning how “incredible” the Invictus Games organization is for helping wounded veterans.

Another fan wrote in part, “Invictus Games is truly one of the most inspiring things I have ever come across.”

Fans congratulated Prince Harry on his speech at the ESPY Awards. Pic credit: @espn/X

Prince Harry’s work with the Invictus Games never ends

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to help wounded service members a decade ago and was recently in the U.K. to help celebrate that momentous occasion.

The Invictus Games recently posted on Instagram about the unveiling of Team U.K. and Team Canada for the Vancouver Invictus Games 2025.

Prince Harry and Meghan spent their Valentine’s Day in Canada showcasing the winter games that will take place next year for the Invictus Games. The event is named The Invictus Games Vancouver and should be an exciting time for the teams and the spectators.