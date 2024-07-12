Michael Strahan jokes about movie idea with George Stephanopoulos in GMA exchange

Michael Strahan thinks he and co-star George Stephanopoulos would be perfect in a “buddy movie” and their fans are ready for it.

After his lengthy absence, Michael recently returned to the GMA studios to help present the latest news and information to viewers.

He and George appeared at the GMA desk throughout this week, with Rebecca Jarvis replacing Robin Roberts for several episodes after Robin left the country for a “work assignment.”

In an exchange during one episode, Michael mentioned he and George were “matching today.”

They wore light grey suits with white shirts and pink-and-white striped ties.

“We got the twins in the house,” Rebecca said, reacting to her co-stars’ matching outfits.

“We haven’t matched in, I don’t know, months, maybe years,” George said to Michael.

Michael suggested a movie idea co-starring George

“George, you and me. You and me. [We] look like a buddy movie,” Michael stated on GMA, which got everyone laughing.

“I’d buy a ticket to see it,” Rebecca said as they all chuckled over the exchange.

“Buddy comedy featuring @michaelstrahan and @gstephanopoulos? We’ll grab the popcorn!” GMA said in the post’s IG caption.

Based on commenters’ reactions, many fans and viewers are ready to see it.

“I love the Laughter. I would buy tickets, too,” a commenter wrote, while another said, “I’m seeing it multiple times in the theater.”

GMA fans weigh in. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“Twins Part 2. Move over Arnold and Danny,” a commenter wrote, referring to the buddy comedy Twins, starring Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, released in 1988.

Could the GMA anchors co-star in a movie?

As of this writing, there are no serious talks about a movie featuring George and Michael, but it seems like GMA viewers and the co-stars’ fans might watch one.

George has appeared as himself on several television shows, including Spin City, Alpha House, and House of Cards. However, Michael has a bit more work in acting, as he’s appeared as various characters in the movies Charlie’s Angels and Magic Mike XXL, on the TV show Black-ish, and other projects.

Michael also co-founded SMAC Entertainment, a talent management agency representing athletes, musicians, and media personnel. SMAC also produces scripted and unscripted content. Among their scripted releases was the comedy movie The UnderDoggs, starring Snoop Dogg.

Everything seems possible with movies and shows being released straight to streaming platforms, although Michael and his GMA co-stars were joking around about a “buddy movie.”

Michael returned to GMA as co-star left NYC again

Michael was missing from GMA episodes for two weeks following his 19-year-old daughter Isabella’s completion of chemotherapy. Isabella received the treatments following last year’s diagnosis of medulloblastoma and the successful removal of a malignant brain tumor.

It’s unclear if Michael stayed around NYC or went elsewhere during his two weeks away from the GMA studio. However, he attended Michael Rubin’s white party in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July holiday.

He returned to the GMA desk this week, with Robin there for a few episodes. While recently returning from her extended trip to Portugal, she revealed she was leaving GMA in NYC earlier this week to go “across the pond” for a “work assignment.”

Robin didn’t reveal the specific assignment she was working on, but it could involve the Wimbledon men’s and women’s tennis tournaments set to conclude this weekend.