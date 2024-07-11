Robin Roberts appears in reality TV show’s premiere as her relative gets eliminated

Viewers are used to seeing Robin Roberts present stories, interviews, and other segments on Good Morning America.

However, she recently appeared on a different type of television show.

Roberts’ cameo appearance in a reality TV competition arrived after the GMA anchor recently revealed she was leaving the country for a “work assignment.”

Viewers saw Roberts on-screen for a surprise appearance during the season premiere of a competition show, Claim to Fame.

Unfortunately, her appearance arrived due to one of her relatives getting eliminated from the competition.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That moment occurred after a wrong guess on the show led to Roberts’ relative getting ousted from the competition.

Claim to Fame Season 3 premiered, featuring relatives of celebrities

Claim to Fame Season 3 premiered on ABC on Wednesday evening. The reality TV competition show hosted by Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers features contestants with famous relatives.

Each week, contestants attempt to guess the identities of castmates’ relatives. To win the season, contestants must keep their identities hidden as their castmates’ celebrity relatives are exposed.

A contestant is eliminated if castmates correctly identify their celebrity relative. However, contestants also get eliminated if they incorrectly guess a castmate’s celebrity relative. For Week 1, viewers saw Bianca as the first to leave the show.

It came down to her and castmate Miguel, but the hosts revealed Bianca was the premiere episode’s “guesser.” That meant she had to correctly identify the celebrity relative of one of her castmates to remain in the competition.

She chose her castmate, Shane, but incorrectly guessed he was related to actor Forest Whitaker.

Robin Roberts delivered a heartfelt message after her relative’s elimination

Bianca’s incorrect guess meant she got eliminated, and it was time to expose her celebrity relative’s identity. A large movie screen showed a countdown to zero and presented a video message from Bianca’s relative.

“Hi everybody, this is Robin Roberts, and Bianca is my niece,” Robin shared, appearing in front of a GMA3 backdrop.

The hosts and castmates were surprised by the reveal, with one castmate saying it was “so cool.”

Robin Roberts appeared in Claim to Fame Season 3 as Bianca’s aunt. Pic credit: ABC

“You’ve always been something special, but now you’re venturing outside your comfort zone, staking your claim to fame. Who would’ve thought it?” Robin said in her message.

“Your family thought it because you have been the star of our family all along. From your Auntie Robin,” the GMA star said, making a heart sign with her hands as the video ended.

It was an emotional moment for Bianca and the cast as they bid farewell to Robin’s niece.

A clue about Bianca’s relative involved an award

During the Claim to Fame premiere episode, a clue about Bianca’s relative’s identity arrived, indicating that the person had won a Peabody Award.

In 2012, ABC News won a Peabody Award for its public service campaign, Robin’s Journey, highlighting Robin getting a necessary bone marrow transplant.

Despite that clue about Bianca’s famous relative, her castmates were never required to guess. Bianca’s incorrect guess of her castmate Shane’s identity automatically eliminated her. After the reveal, castmates said they hadn’t even realized Robin was her aunt.

Robin’s appearance on the reality TV show’s season premiere arrived after she shared on social media that she was leaving GMA in New York City en route to somewhere “across the pond” for a “work assignment.” However, she didn’t share additional details about the project.

Claim to Fame airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu later.