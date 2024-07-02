Robin Roberts returns to GMA studio after lengthy absence, as Michael Strahan is still missing

Following a series of absences from Good Morning America’s studio in New York City, regular co-anchor Robin Roberts returned to the desk.

Several weeks ago, she traveled to beautiful Portugal for fun, and GMA also had her participate in some work for the show while visiting the country.

Before her return to NYC, the longtime journalist and host bid farewell to her previous location.

Roberts shared an Instagram video post on Monday showing her spouse, Amber Laign, dancing to upbeat music.

“What a way to end our magical Portugal adventure! We’re coming home filled with many wonderful memories…the spectacular scenery, delicious food, incredible wine and all the kind people we met along the way. Obrigada!!” Roberts captioned her post.

The dance video (below) was Roberts’ first IG post on her page since June 20, as she enjoyed extended time away from GMA.

Roberts announced her return to GMA studio after a lengthy absence

In another Instagram video post, Roberts revealed to everyone she’d returned. She uploaded a morning message and daily prayer from her dressing room, as she does regularly during the weeks she’s on GMA.

“Good Morning! Good Morning Glam Fam, we’re back!” Roberts exclaimed to her stylists off-camera.

“Oh, what a wonderful time in Portugal,” she added as she looked at the camera.

“We are back with you,” Roberts announced.

The GMA star’s time away from NYC included her trip to Portugal with Amber. However, Roberts also headed there earlier for some segments filmed for GMA.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Roberts’ absence from GMA’s studio as she covered the country’s culture, music, and attractions.

Her absence from posting on her IG page likely occurred as she enjoyed her non-work vacation time with Amber.

It’s not the GMA star’s first extended trip away from the studio. In the past year, she’s taken several vacations, including a trip to the Bahamas and a Key West, Florida, getaway with Amber.

Robin’s co-star remains missing from GMA

While Roberts returned to GMA after her lengthy absence, her co-star, Michael Strahan, has been away since last week.

Strahan did not appear in the morning program’s episodes on Monday, July 1, or Tuesday, July 2, after missing episodes the previous week.

Viewers saw different lineups for the GMA team while Roberts and Strahan were away. During Tuesday’s GMA episode, Rebecca Jarvis replaced Strahan as co-anchor with Roberts and George Stephanopoulos at the desk.

Roberts and Strahan were away from the studio for GMA’s farewell tribute to Dr. Jennifer Ashton last week. However, both appeared in pre-recorded interviews with comments praising and celebrating their longtime colleague.

In addition to the morning program, Strahan hasn’t updated his social media recently. The last post on his page, a video clip from the Michael Strahan Brand, appeared a week ago, indicating he may be on vacation to spend time with family.

Last month, Monsters and Critics reported that Strahan celebrated his daughter, Isabella Strahan, and her health.

Isabella, one of Strahan’s 19-year-old twin daughters, completed her chemotherapy treatments last month. The chemo was part of her journey to better health after last year’s medulloblastoma diagnosis and the removal of a malignant brain tumor.

According to a Decider report, ABC has yet to respond to an inquiry for comment about Strahan’s situation, leaving it a mystery when he will return.