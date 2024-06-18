GMA’s Michael Strahan receives support from co-stars after daughter’s health update

It was an emotional Father’s Day for Good Morning America star Michael Strahan.

Strahan, who has four kids, including twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, recently shared news about Isabella with followers.

Since late last year, Isabella has been battling medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor discovered after she’d been experiencing severe headaches.

Following surgery to remove the tumor, she’s had additional procedures, surgeries, and treatments, which most recently included chemotherapy.

Isabella documented her journey with these treatments on her official YouTube channel, with vlogs detailing the ups and downs.

Her father recently shared an emotional clip about Isabella’s chemo journey, which brought several of his GMA colleagues to show support.

Michael Strahan shares daughter’s emotional chemo video

According to Michael Strahan, he is “one proud dad” after his daughter’s recent journey through chemo.

On Father’s Day, he shared an Instagram video showing Isabella, wearing a gold crown, walking through part of the hospital. Friends, family, and hospital staff stood against opposite walls and cheered her on during a confetti parade.

She walked up to a special bell that patients get to ring after completing their chemotherapy. Nearby were balloons, including a unicorn and Wonder Woman, and a colorful sign that said, “Hooray for Isabella!”

After ringing the bell, everyone cheered for Isabella’s achievement and offered hugs.

That included Strahan, who was one of the first few people to hug his daughter.

“You are a SUPERWOMAN! Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way!” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said in part of his caption.

“You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella,” Strahan said in the caption.

Friends and GMA co-stars show their love and support to Strahan

Strahan’s Instagram video received plenty of love and support from famous friends, including Mark Wahlberg, Maria Menounos, and Terry Crews.

“Congrats on it all!! And that smile-god bless you gorgeous!” wrote Menounos, while Crews commented, “GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!”

“What a warrior,” actress Olivia Munn commented.

Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

In addition, several of Strahan’s GMA co-stars, including Lara Spencer, Sam Champion, DeMarco Morgan, and Debra Roberts, dropped by the comments.

“She is indeed! Congrats! What a Father’s Day celebration!” Debra commented.

“BEST DADDY’s Day EVER,” Lara commented, adding, “Made my day to see Isabella so happy and STRONG!!!! Thank you for sharing. We all love you guys so much.”

“Yes yes yes!! Go, @isabellastrahan, Go!!” Gio Benitez commented.

Strahan’s colleague Whit Johnson called it “Truly wonderful news!!”

Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

Ahead of her vlog, Isabella shared an update video on TikTok featuring her sister Sophia to let everyone know she’d finished chemo.

Her YouTube vlog arrived several days ago, just before Father’s Day.

“This round has not been so bad. I’ve been sleeping a lot,” Isabella revealed in her vlog about the final round of chemo.

“Officially finished my chemo. Yay!” she shared in a scene moments later, adding that she would get fluids until the next day.

“This is a long journey, but I made it,” Isabella said with a thumbs-up on her vlog.

Isabella’s full vlog about ringing the bell is available on YouTube. All proceeds from her YouTube channel go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.