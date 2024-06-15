Michael Strahan tells GMA co-star he’s ‘jealous’ during Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos’s absences

Michael Strahan recently told his Good Morning America co-star he was “jealous” of them.

Strahan’s remark arrived while GMA co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were missing from the show.

Several ABC News colleagues replaced them in the lineup, as viewers saw Rebecca Jarvis and Whit Johnson filling in for the episode.

The recent episode featured multiple stories, including flash flooding in Florida, tips for getting better mortgage rates, and a new artificial intelligence tool creating controversy.

There were also segments featuring some of the show’s regular co-stars, including Ginger Zee, Eva Pilgrim, and Lara Spencer.

However, Strahan mentioned being jealous of his co-star Robin while she was absent from the show.

While Michael Strahan has accomplished much in his sports career and has been enjoying a successful post-NFL career in television, he might still have some jealousy over his co-workers here or there.

During part of Friday’s GMA episode, Strahan appeared with Lara and his co-hosts. He mentioned that as part of next week’s GMA, Robin will be in Portugal on assignment.

“I’m jealous,” Strahan said to Lara before she revealed she’d previewed part of Robin’s story and it would be great.

Strahan was likely joking that he was “jealous” of the assignment because it allowed Robin to explore another country. The longtime GMA host has appeared in segments throughout the year that took her around the United States, and she mentioned she loved traveling.

She’s traveled for multiple vacations, often with her spouse, Amber Laign. That included a trip to Key West, Florida, where Robin suffered an injury she’s been recovering from.

Strahan previously said GMA co-star ‘saved’ him

Strahan is likely not jealous but more an admirer of his co-stars, Robin and George, based on their professional accomplishments as journalists.

He previously revealed that he felt like a “fish out of water” early in his days working in television after a lengthy NFL career.

During Candace Parker’s podcast in 2021, Strahan shared how Robin offered him encouraging remarks as they covered the red carpet at the Oscars.

“I see her and walk over and give her a hug. I tell her, ‘I’m scared to death. I’m scared.’ She just said, ‘You gonna be alright,’ and I said, ‘I really don’t know,’ and she said, ‘Michael. Trust me, you’ll be alright. I came from sports, too.’ Just that very simply, ‘I came from sports too,’ made me go, ‘Wow, I forgot.'”

Strahan also admitted that Robin made him “comfortable” and “at ease” when he knew her before taking the ABC’s GMA job.

“Now, every morning when I sit next to her, I sit next to the person that puts me at ease in a job that we have to do. I’m lucky to sit next to her every morning,” he said on Parker’s podcast.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer’s television career has continued for many years since his NFL retirement. In addition to appearing regularly on GMA, he hosts a rebooted version of The $100,000 Pyramid and continues as one of the analysts on Fox NFL Sunday.