Robin Roberts reveals ‘tradition continues’ as she misses GMA to travel with co-stars

As Good Morning America opened for its latest episode, Robin Roberts was absent from the desk.

Instead, viewers saw her regular co-anchors, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopolous, joined by Rebecca Jarvis.

Jarvis previously replaced Roberts during other GMA absences, including work trips for assignments in Iowa and Tennessee.

In this latest instance, Roberts had another excellent reason for missing the ABC morning program as she had some fun in the sun.

Several days ago, she shared an intriguing message about the “demands of work” and later hinted that she had traveled away from GMA but had a flight delay.

However, a new social media post arrived, showing that Roberts was enjoying the warm and sunny Bahamas with several friends.

Roberts leaves NYC for a Bahamas trip with GMA co-stars and wife

While Roberts was absent from her spot on GMA for Friday, March 22, she was with her wife and several co-stars for a beautiful trip.

An Instagram photo post arrived on Roberts’ feed, which showed her seated in front of a group on wooden steps surrounded by lush green foliage at a beach.

Roberts’ wife, Amber Laign, sat just behind her, with several other familiar faces in the group. In rows behind Amber, GMA viewers will likely recognize Gio Benitez and Sam Champion.

Everyone was dressed for the beach, wearing swimwear, shades, and other gear for the warm weather, as they geotagged the photo from Harbour Island in The Bahamas.

“The tradition continues. The #TravelSquad is reunited and it feels so good. @lapalmeraiebahamas,” the caption of the IG post read.

While Roberts’ friends Tommy Didario and Emily Kaufman, aka The Travel Mom, shared the original photo post and tagged her, Roberts also had a few IG Story slides to share from the trip.

On Friday, she shared an image of her and the group at the beach, jumping into the air in excitement.

Screenshot of Robin Roberts’ photo featuring GMA co-stars at the beach in the Bahamas. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

On Saturday, Roberts again posted to her Instagram Story, showing some delicious food on a table. The selections included broccoli, string beans, some poultry, and other dishes as she panned the camera shot down the table.

“So, what did you have for dinner last night?” she asked on the interactive slide.

Robin Roberts shares an Instagram Story slide featuring food from her Bahamas trip. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

As of this writing, the Instagram post featuring the “#TravelSquad” had accumulated over 12,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many reacted to seeing the GMA stars on a trip together, with one calling out that they weren’t working a five-day week.

“So this is where Robin n Sam are. Guess they don’t work 5 days a week anymore,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter said, “Your tribe determines your vibe! This is some good, positive vibes!”

Another commented that they loved seeing them all vacation together “Like any great work family.”

Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

As of this report, Roberts hadn’t indicated how long their trip to the tropical location would last. A recent weather report indicated Saturday was rainy but would have a high of 80 degrees and a low of 73 in Harbour Island.

Roberts, Gio, Champion, and others will most likely be back to their day jobs soon, although they might decide they prefer temperatures in the 70s over NYC’s rainy and chillier weather.