Here’s why Ginger Zee was absent from GMA and Sam Champion was her early-morning replacement

Good Morning America chief meteorologist Ginger Zee went missing again this morning.

While Ginger suffered a family health event, another weather anchor filled in during her absence.

Sam Champion went live on Instagram early Wednesday morning to let his fans know why he was up at the crack of dawn.

As he recorded himself driving into Times Square Studios in New York City, Sam explained why he was up and at ’em at such an early hour.

“I’m in the car, on my way to GMA today,” Sam told his fans and followers.

“Uh, Ginger’s out today, so I think, um… I believe I’m doing weather. I will get fully read in when I get there,” the 62-year-old added.

While Sam was en route to GMA, Ginger was unfortunately home sick with her husband and kids.

Ginger Zee and her family are down for the count with a stomach bug

In her Instagram post on Tuesday, Ginger explained why she was out of the office.

The 43-year-old mom of two shared a photo of her hand holding one of her son’s hands as they snuggled under the covers.

In the caption, Ginger explained, “Stomach flu has taken us out… hope to be back soon. Stay healthy everyone!”

In the comments section, Dr. Jennifer Ashton surmised that Ginger and her family were suffering from norovirus, “one of the most highly contagious viruses there is.”

Dr. Ashton advised Ginger to wash her family’s bedding and disinfect her home’s surfaces, as they could remain contagious for up to another two days.

Ginger is playing it safe by staying home from GMA until everyone is well again

Ginger responded, noting that she was taking all of the recommended precautions and staying away from others to not infect anyone else.

“What a mess,” Ginger added.

Ginger and Dr. Ashton exchange messages. Pic credit: @ginger_zee/Instagram

In another comment, Ginger wondered whether norovirus was the culprit when she asked Dr. Ashton, “But we stopped vomiting in 5 hours … so is it possibly a flu instead?”

Whatever Ginger and her family contracted, they’re surely relieved that the vomiting has stopped so that they can recuperate more comfortably.

It’s unclear when Ginger will return to her forecasting duties on Good Morning America, but it’s probably safe to say she won’t be back yet tomorrow in the interest of her co-workers’ health.

Ginger was horribly ill just last month

The GMA personality has had a rough go with illnesses this season – as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ginger shared that she was “incredibly” sick in late December/early January.

Ginger uploaded before-and-after photos of herself before getting sick and after returning to work.

In the caption, she wrote, “Most of our holiday break was spent incredibly sick for our entire family… hard to believe I’m the same person from left to today on right.”

“BEYOND GRATEFUL to be back and healthy again. Sending you all peace in 2024!” she added.