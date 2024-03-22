Michael Strahan says ‘I’m so scared’ during time with daughters amid Isabella’s chemotherapy

Michael Strahan is an imposing sports legend for his days of intimidating and dominating opponents on the football field as a New York Giants defensive end.

He’s overcome all sorts of challenging situations during his NFL career, which earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His life since retirement has included new challenges, with television work on Good Morning America, business ventures, and his twin daughters.

Earlier this year, his 19-year-old daughter Isabella revealed her diagnosis of medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor.

It brought Michael a new level of fear and anxiety for his daughter as she had successful surgery to remove the tumor and has now been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Strahan has previously admitted to being concerned for Isabella, he recently joked about being “so scared” while spending time with both daughters.

Michael made a cameo appearance in Isabella’s vlog

On Thursday, Isabella Strahan uploaded her 15th vlog in an ongoing series to document her health journey involving last year’s diagnosis, surgery, and recovery.

In the latest vlog, Isabella met up with her sister at Duke University before attending a basketball game with her father and his girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

Isabella, who attends the University of Southern California, mentioned it was fun and made her feel like she was at college again to attend the game despite Duke losing by four points.

In another part of the video, Isabella was in the passenger seat of an SUV next to her sister Sophia, with Michael and Kayla in the back.

“First time driving with Sophia in like two years,” Isabella said before Michael popped his head into the camera’s view from the backseat.

“I’m scared,” Michael said after jokingly making a face and putting his hands together as if he were praying.

“I’m so scared!” he said after chuckling before Isabella continued talking.

Isabella’s latest vlog, which included getting her nails done with Sophia, had her undergo a second round of chemotherapy.

“Hey, vlog!” she said from a hospital bed before the vlog’s conclusion.

“It’s the second – Number two chemo,” she shared, adding, “That means four to go.”

Isabella revealed that after this round, she has “just four more months” of chemotherapy for her treatment.

Michael appeared with Isabella for her diagnosis reveal on GMA

While Michael joked about being “scared” about his daughter Sophia’s driving, he has admitted to his real fears, worries, and new perspective with his daughter’s diagnosis.

Two months ago, Michael was by his daughter’s side as she revealed her diagnosis to the world in an interview with Robin Roberts on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“I realize that I need support from everybody. You think that I’m the athlete, the tough guy, the father in the family,” Michael told Roberts, adding, “It’s really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life.”

Michael shared how his daughter’s YouTube series would help others. In addition to providing people with a look at Isabella’s recovery, all proceeds from her YouTube channel go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

During GMA, the former New York Giants player spoke about how he appeared in commercials for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for about 14 years and used to deliver a line about how “no parent should have to hear that their child has cancer.”

During the GMA interview earlier this year, Michael called Isabella an “amazing daughter” and said he knows “she is gonna crush this.”

He also thanked his colleagues at GMA for being supportive and allowing them to share their story while admitting more of his emotions about the situation.

“I need her. I don’t know what I’d do without her,” he told Roberts about his daughter during the emotional interview.