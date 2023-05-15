Are Danielle and Kevin Jonas joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Jonas Brothers singer weighs in

The Real Housewives of New Jersey may get a couple of familiar faces on the next season of the Bravo show.

Season 13 of RHONJ will come to a close this week with the explosive finale.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding special and the highly anticipated reunion, which Andy Cohen nearly walked out on, will round out the season.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been put on pause, much like RHOBH Season 13, and filming won’t begin until the fall.

There’s always speculation regarding new cast members, and the latest two were quite a surprise.

Danielle and Kevin Jonas’ names have been thrown, and the Jonas Brother has set the record straight on the subject.

Are Danielle and Kevin Jonas joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Last night, Kevin was joined by his Jonas Brothers bandmates and brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The host took the time to read a fan question asking if Kevin and Danielle would join RHONJ.

After all, they are no strangers to reality TV, having had their own reality show, Married to Jonas, for two seasons on E!. It turns out this is not the first time that question has been posed to Kevin’s wife.

“She was asked, if she would be interested,” Kevin responded before adding, “She was asked, and she goes, ‘They would eat me alive was her response, so I said, ‘then don’t do it.'”

Kevin’s words got a chuckle out of both of his brothers, but it was Andy who really brought the wit.

The host joked it was always good to bring a “lamb to the slaughter.”

Kevin replied, “Yeah, I don’t think it’s her vibe, but you know what? You never know, right.”

Joe had a thought that Danielle could just go in like a bada** kick the door down and surprise everyone to set the tone.

Other RHONJ news

While the Jonas family won’t be making an appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there are plenty of other questions surrounding the next season.

The rift between Melissa and Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas has caused a cast divide, making certain logistics with filming a challenge.

Neither Melissa nor Teresa are going anywhere anytime soon, at least not of their own fruition. That doesn’t mean a cast shakeup isn’t looming. The three newbies, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jenn Fessler did that, but again, alliances are divided making due to Teresa and Melissa.

Aside from the Season 14 news, there’s plenty to expect from the rest of Season 13.

The trailer for the reunion show should drop soon, giving fans more insight into the multi-part event. Plus, as mentioned above, the finale airs tomorrow, followed by Teresa’s wedding special, so no doubt fans will have a lot to say in the next few weeks.

Would you have wanted to see Kevin and Danielle Jonas on RHONJ?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.