Michael Strahan returns to GMA after lengthy absence, reveals whereabouts on Fourth of July

Michael Strahan is back at the desk on Good Morning America after several weeks away from the show.

The GMA star opened Monday’s episode alongside co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Strahan didn’t mention his absence, as he led with a teaser for an upcoming report.

The GMA star had not been on the air for two weeks, which likely had some viewers wondering where he went or if he was no longer part of the show.

His hiatus also seemed to include social media, as Strahan’s twin daughters shared updates recently, but their father’s last Instagram post was June 24.

However, there may have been a few indications about his whereabouts amid his absence from GMA for several weeks.

Where was Michael Strahan during his GMA absence?

Several weeks ago, viewers saw Strahan on the GMA lineup while Robin was in Portugal. She presented several segments from the beautiful country for the show and then enjoyed some vacation time with her spouse, Amber Laign.

Robin and Strahan were absent for GMA co-star Dr. Jen Ashton’s farewell episode but appeared in a video featuring pieces from pre-recorded interviews.

While Robin returned to GMA, Strahan remained missing for multiple episodes. As mentioned, he returned for Monday’s show but hadn’t indicated what he might have been up to.

This weekend, NFL star Micah Parsons shared an Instagram carousel post from a star-studded Fourth of July white party hosted by billionaire Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in the Hamptons.

Parson’s IG post includes pictures of former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, comedian Druski, and NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Paolo Banchero.

In his second photo, Parsons posed between Jeter and Strahan.

“Happy 4th! Legendary night with some legendary people!! Thank you, @michaelrubin,” Parsons captioned his photo.

According to The Cut, other A-list attendees at Rubin’s party included Tom Brady, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Livvy Dunne.

A Decider report indicated they received confirmation from a source familiar with the matter that Strahan enjoyed a lengthy vacation ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. It’s unclear if Strahan traveled elsewhere or remained in New York.

Other morning show hosts, including Today’s Hoda Kotb and CBS Mornings’s Gayle King, missed episodes of their programs in conjunction with the holiday. Last month, Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, completed chemotherapy with her father there to support her and celebrate her health milestone.

Strahan’s ‘retirement’ from TV came up during his absence

Strahan’s two-week GMA absence may have raised some concerns, as reports during his break circulated with a TV retirement quote he’d previously made.

“I guarantee you this: I’ll be off TV before a lot of people [are] sick of seeing me on TV,” he said in the interview.

The quote came from Strahan’s 2023 appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger (below).

Based on Strahan’s return to ABC’s morning program this week, it seems everything is OK between him and the network, and he’s not planning to leave yet.

In addition to GMA, Strahan has several other TV jobs, including working as part of the Fox NFL Sunday team during the NFL season and postseason. Strahan also hosts ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid, which should return for a new season later this year.