Michael Strahan’s daughter returns to social media after chemo as fans demand ‘more content’

Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, is back on social media after a short break following her final round of chemotherapy.

Her return to various platforms arrives amid her father’s lengthy absence from Good Morning America and social media.

Strahan last appeared on the ABC morning program several weeks ago before inexplicably disappearing from the GMA desk, which he typically shares with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

While Strahan hasn’t shared on his Instagram since June 24, Isabella posted an IG update several days ago, a recent Instagram Story post, and a TikTok video featuring her twin sister.

In the fun clip, Isabella appears with Sophia on a tennis court wearing matching black caps, sports bras, and skirts.

As Katy Perry’s This Is How We Do plays with the video, the twin sisters make several fun gestures with their hands and arms, and Isabella smiles throughout the clip.

“Your newest pickleball refs #slay,” she wrote for the caption.

Isabella’s fans reacted to her post, including a demand for ‘more content’

Upon seeing her latest TikTok update, Isabella’s fans and friends showed love and support in the comment section.

“You look AMAZING Rock Star Warrior!!” one commenter wrote, while another commented, “Twin core.”

“We need more content!” a commenter demanded, including several heart emojis.

Additional comments included “Twindom for real” and “So professional.”

On Saturday, Isabella shared an Instagram Story photo featuring herself in a light blue shirt, baseball cap, and shades. She displayed a can of Gorgie energy drink with a red heart drawn to circle her face on the can.

“Face on @getgorgie,” Isabella’s text said on her photo.

Earlier this year, Strahan and Sophia celebrated Isabella landing her first big modeling ad campaign for Sephora Collection mascara.

Isabella is enjoying her summer after completing her final round of chemo

Along with Isabella’s TikTok video about being “pickleball refs,” Sophia shared an Instagram carousel post to show their matching uniforms.

“twinnin,” she wrote in her caption, with the post featuring five photos of the twin sisters on the court and posing in front of beautiful flowers and a blue sky.

Isabella had taken a break from social media after revealing she completed her third and final round of chemotherapy last month. Earlier this year, she shared on GMA that she’d received a diagnosis of medulloblastoma in late 2023 and needed to have a malignant brain tumor removed.

Following the successful surgery, she had rehabilitation and radiation therapy. Her recovery then included various tests and procedures, additional surgeries, and three rounds of chemotherapy.

The 19-year-old uploaded vlogs on her YouTube channel throughout her recovery to document her health journey. A recent update included her father and others celebrating her getting to ring a special bell at the hospital to honor her achievement of completing chemo.

As she looks toward better health, Isabella revealed her intention to continue to attend the University of Southern California, where she was attending college at the time of her medulloblastoma diagnosis.