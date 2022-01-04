Why fans believe Tristan Thompson actually despises Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian recently spent the holidays without Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram, @realtristan13/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson’s most recent apology didn’t resonate well with fans.

The Good American CEO’s baby daddy admitted on Instagram that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby boy. Nichols, a fitness model from Texas, first claimed she and Thompson conceived their son in March 2021. After taking a paternity test, the Sacramento Kings player stated he wants to raise his child and develop an amicable relationship with Nichols.

Thompson also used his Instagram Stories statement to apologize for hurting Kardashian publicly. However, several users claim his words don’t match his actions.

KUWTK fans are appalled by how Tristan Thompson treats Khloe Kardashian

In his statement, Thompson profusely apologized to Kardashian for the “heartache and humiliation” he caused her during their relationship. Although the pair’s romance started out strong, things changed after Kardashian became pregnant with their daughter True Thompson. Before True’s birth in April 2018, a video surfaced of Thompson kissing another woman. However, Kardashian took him back, and they remained strong until he cheated on her again with Jordyn Woods in 2019.

The Revenge Body host decided to work on her relationship with Thompson during the coronavirus pandemic. But, when another cheating allegation came out, they broke up again in June 2021.

With Thompson’s latest paternity admission, many fans are convinced he never loved Kardashian.

“I have never seen someone hate a woman as much as Tristan Thompson absolutely despises Khloe,” one Twitter user said. “He does not care about her, and I’m sure he almost enjoys being scandalous because of the way it makes her look.”

In addition to discussing Thompson’s alleged hate for Kardashian, other users demanded she apologize to Woods. At the height of the 2019 cheating scandal, she blamed the model for her family dissolving. While Kardashian later retracted the claim, Thompson’s recent paternity news revisited the ordeal.

“Khloe would have been so better off if she had the same energy for Tristian she had for Jordyn,” one user said.

Did Khloe Kardashian think Tristan Thompson really changed?

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship began in 2016 after she divorced Lamar Odom. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player has admittedly cheated on his second child’s mother throughout their courtship. Finally, in March 2020, Kardashian gave them another try, and they began quietly dating. She said they were “meant to be” in a lengthy Instagram caption one year later. In June, she shared on KUWTK’s reunion why she took Thompson back.

“I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things, but I’m not someone that, you know, when I need to find out everything comes my way,” Kardashian said of their relationship. “I just have to trust … I just need to focus on today and go day by day. I can’t worry too much about everything else.”

“I know all the help that he’s got and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently,” she continued. “I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him, but I don’t know why someone would go through all of that if they weren’t really serious.”



Kardashian reportedly found out about Thompson’s third baby before the paternity case went public. The athlete also has a son, Prince Thompson, with Jordan Craig.