Tristan Thompson spent quality time with True Thompson before apologizing to Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with another woman named Maralee Nichols. Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian prioritized their daughter True Thompson amid his confirmation that he fathered Maralee Nichols’ child.

The NBA star and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s family gained extra attention when he publicly apologized for cheating on her with Nichols. In addition to Thompson’s infidelity, he admitted on Monday, Jan. 3, that he and the fitness model share a son. In addition to True, Thompson has another child, Prince Thompson, with Jordan Craig.

Before he went public about his third child, photographers spotted Thompson running errands with True.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson gifted True Thompson roses at her gymnastics class

As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Thompson spent the holidays without Kardashian or True. Instead, the mother-daughter duo attended Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party and celebrated the New Year at home. In December 2021, Nichols’ paternity lawsuit against Thompson surfaced. She claimed he was her baby’s father in court documents, and he demanded a paternity test.

Following months of speculation, Thompson addressed the allegations via Instagram Stories. Before his reveal, he picked up True from gymnastics and gifted his 3-year-old daughter with a dozen roses. Thompson wore a pink and black sweatsuit with white compression socks for the outing. He also added lavender crocs to his look.

According to TMZ, Thompson shared his Instagram apology to millions of followers one hour later. He apologized to Kardashian and others affected by the paternity scandal in his message.

Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote.“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established; I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

Pic credit: @realtristan13/Instagram

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

How Maralee Nichols feels about Tristan Thompson’s apology

Thompson’s relationship with Nichols began in December 2020. In court, he described the situation as “casual” and claimed it only lasted a few months. When Thompson found out about the pregnancy, he allegedly asked her to have an abortion. Additionally, he said he believed Nichols had an STD in court.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Although Thompson didn’t mention Nichols by name, it’s safe to say she’s included in “everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed” over the last month. However, her publicist said the new mom doesn’t fully trust her baby daddy’s words.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” the publicist told Page Six. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson’s son on December 1, 2021. Kardashian has yet to respond to his apology.