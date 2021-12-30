Khloe Kardashian has a ‘poker face’ while spending the holidays without Tristan Thompson but ‘she’s lonely’

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, allegedly had a baby with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian is prioritizing True Thompson during another holiday season without Tristan Thompson.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the Sacramento Kings player ended their relationship again in June 2021. After their split, Thompson became involved in a paternity lawsuit with Maralee Nichols. The 31-year-old fitness model gave birth to her first child in December 2021 and believes Thompson is her baby’s father.

As the holiday season continues, here’s how the Good American CEO is juggling being a mother and her current drama with her ex.

Khloe Kardashian’s festive holiday photos are a sham, sources say

On Christmas Eve 2021, Kris Jenner hosted her annual Christmas Eve party. The event involved several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian and her four children.

Kardashian and True also appeared, and the Revenge Body star dazzled in a sequined, transparent Celia Kritharioti dress. After the party, she posted multiple snaps of her and True smiling and seemingly having a joyous time.

Although she appeared to be in high spirits, Kardashian’s festive posts were reportedly a cover-up for the pain Thompson caused. A source recently told InTouch that she did her best to stay vital for True despite her baby daddy’s absence.

“Khloé put on her best poker face to make sure that True had the best Christmas ever,” they said. “She’s only 3, but these are the memory-making years, and Khloé wants her to look back and remember the fun times surrounded by her aunties and opening presents with all of her cousins.”

“Of course, it’s bittersweet for Khloé,” the insider continued. “She has True, but she’s lonely.”

Khloe Kardashian thought Tristan Thompson would’ve ‘changed’ by Christmas

In December 2021, Nichols’ paternity lawsuit against Thompson revealed that they slept together multiple times. The NBA star admitted to a “casual sex relationship” with her that began last year. According to Thompson, the affair lasted until March 2021, when he and Kardashian were still together.

Since the fallout, the reality star hasn’t spoken about the ordeal publicly. However, the Kar-Jenner insider noted that Kardashian was hopeful she and Thompson finally figured out their relationship. After breaking up in 2019 due to his infidelity, they were seemingly back on track in 2021 and planned on having another child.

“She really thought this Christmas would be different,” they said. “Tristan promised her that he had changed. They talked about having more kids and growing old together.”

“They had those conversations,” the source added. “But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her.”

Kardashian is also reportedly “sad” about how different her situation is from her mom and sisters. Seeing them in “stable relationships” allegedly upsets the E! star.