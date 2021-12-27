Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson smile with Santa after spending Christmas without Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wore a tight, body-hugging dress to celebrate with the Kardashians. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian put her drama with Tristan Thompson behind her to celebrate Christmas with their daughter, True Thompson.

On Christmas Eve 2021, Kardashian spent the holiday at Kris Jenner’s house for a low-key holiday party. Although she brought True along to the party, her ex and baby daddy wasn’t around. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian in March 2021 with Maralee Nichols. Nichols then gave birth to a baby boy and now claims that the Sacramento Kings player is the child’s father.

Amid Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, Kardashian and True dazzled at Jenner’s Christmas Eve party. The Good American founder snapped several photos of her and True smiling next to someone dressed up as Santa Claus on her Instagram pages.

Khloe Kardashian held True Thompson while posing in front of a Christmas tree

In December 2021, Kardashian posted pictures of herself, True, and Santa. Throughout the photos, she held her 3-year-old daughter with one hand and put her other arm around the actor. The three also stood in front of Jenner’s Christmas tree as they gave huge smiles to the camera.

Kardashian and True went with silver dresses for their holiday looks. The Revenge Body star wore a hand-embroidered couture gown from Celia Kritharioti. As for True, she rocked a sequined dress and kept it casual with white, high-top sneakers and socks. Her mom also styled her hair in a sleek bun for the event.

Before their photo-op with Santa, Kardashian snapped a few photos of herself wearing her Celia Kritharioti gown. The mother of one posed to one side, showing off her derriere as she sipped champagne. She also styled her hair in a blunt, blonde bob with a center part.

How Khloe Kardashian felt about spending the holidays without Tristan Thompson

Although Kardashian and True seemingly had a blast at the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve party, her relationship with Thompson is still over. The co-parents, who first started dating in 2016, reportedly broke up before Nichols’ paternity claims surfaced. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is still heartbroken by the news and recently admitted she’s not entirely in her “body” amid the drama.

Despite their romance ending, Kardashian wanted them to spend Christmas still together. Even though Thompson’s recent allegations have made their relationship complicated, The Sun reported that she wanted them to put on a brave face for True.

“At first, she disinvited Tristan from her family’s Christmas,” a source shared. “But that was short-lived since she wants to set a good example for True.”

While Thompson did receive an invite to Jenner’s house, he seemingly didn’t attend. Before the function, the insider added, “I don’t think she really wants him there, so I’m not sure if he’ll for sure go.”