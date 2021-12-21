Khloe Kardashian stuns in a camel bodysuit while Tristan Thompson makes her fear for her health

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly ‘disturbed’ by Tristan Thompson’s paternity allegations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Khloe Kardashian remains troubled by Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby with Maralee Nichols.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Nichols gave birth to her son and claims that Thompson is his father. In 2020, the pair began seeing each other while the NBA star and Kardashian were broken up. However, they’ve both stated that the affair occurred during his reconciliation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

As more of Thompson’s court declaration surfaces, Kardashian’s Instagram posts have increased. She recently posted a video to her page wearing a minimalistic outfit.

Khloe Kardashian wore a sleek, tank top bodysuit on Instagram

In December 2021, Kardashian spoke to her millions of followers in an Instagram video. The Revenge Body star wore a camel bodysuit with a pair of light blue jeans during the posts. Kardashian also styled her blonde hair in loose curls that stopped at her chest. As for makeup, she added smoky eyeshadow, faux eyelashes, and a pink lip gloss.

Kardashian shared that the Instagram video was in partnership with Nurtec ODT. She explained how she uses the medicine to aid her migraine in her captions. Kardashian has been vocal about struggling with migraines throughout the years since she was a child in middle school.

“I would not be able to lift my head up, and being that young, it was scary,” she told Prevention in July 2020.

Khloe Kardashian didn’t realize how ‘risky’ she was being with Tristan Thompson

The Good American CEO’s latest Instagram update came after Thompson accused Nichols of being diagnosed with herpes. In court documents, he claimed the diagnosis was the reason doctors induced her. However, last week, Nichols told E! News that she got induced because of a “placenta abnormality.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to The Sun, Thompson’s latest allegation against Nichols has “disturbed” Kardashian. Her ex’s actions reportedly left the 37-year-old reality star concerned for her health.

“More than anything, Khloe is most disturbed that Tristan says he didn’t know the other woman well but knew her well enough to be with her unprotected,” a source told the outlet. “As the reality of what happened dawned on her that has shaken her up the most because he potentially could have put her health at risk.”

“Fortunately, Khloe and Tristan are both healthy, but his constant stepping out has made her realize how risky it is to be with him when they reunite,” they added. “There’s no turning back. She’s been fooled for the last time and won’t let anyone put her happiness or health in danger.”

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in June 2021 and reportedly focused on co-parenting their daughter, True Thompson.