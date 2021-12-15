Tristan Thompson admits using Snapchat with Maralee Nichols to keep things private amid ‘cheating’ on Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian “for months” with Maralee Nichols. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, has shared why he used the app Snapchat for his conversations with Maralee Nichols while allegedly cheating on the reality star.

Earlier this month, more documents from Nichols’ paternity lawsuit against Thompson surfaced. It claims the Sacramento Kings player fathered the personal trainer’s child.

Thompson has admitted to having a sexual relationship with Nichols during a time when he was publicly in a relationship with Khloe.

He and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum aren’t together anymore.

Thompson said he and Nichols kept their communication as private as possible during their affair.

Tristan Thompson used the Snapchat name ‘blkjesus00’ to arrange sexual encounters with Maralee Nichols

In December 2021, Monsters and Critics reported that Thompson was allegedly a dad of three. Nichols, 31, said she and the NBA star had several sexual interactions during his relationship with Khloe. She also reportedly believes they conceived her newborn son in March 2021.

Around the time of the alleged encounter, Thompson seemingly wanted to make it work with his ex. But, in his declaration, he admittedly used Snapchat to arrange sexual encounters without anyone finding out. According to the statement, Thompson went by the username “blkjesus00” while speaking to Nichols.

“We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages,” he said. “We only communicated via the Snapchat application.”

“My username on Snapchat has always been ‘blkjesus00,’” Thompson further explained. “We used Snapchat to communicate to protect our privacy.”

How Khloe Kardashian is supporting True Thompson amid Tristan Thompson baby news

In his statement, Thompson admitted that he and Nichols had a “consensual casual sex” relationship from December 2020 until March 2021. During that time, though, he was publicly involved with Kardashian. After months of speculation, the Good American founder seemingly confirmed their reunion via Instagram.

Thompson stated he and Nichols stopped speaking to each other after they had a sexual encounter on March 13. However, the athlete and Kardashian remained together until June 2021.

Amid their breakup and Thompson’s recent scandal, the reality star is seemingly focused on their daughter, True Thompson. On Monday, December 13, she posted a photo of herself holding True in casual attire. She and Thompson’s 3-year-old wore a furry coat in the post.

“My little love,” Kardashian said of her daughter.

Thompson and Kardashian began dating in 2016. The pair stayed together for two years before welcoming True in April 2018. That same year, Thompson allegedly cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with two other women. Although Kardashian eventually took him back, they broke up again when he reportedly kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.